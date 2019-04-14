Home

Brown-Wynne Funeral Home
300 Saint Mary's Street
Raleigh, NC 27605
(919) 828-4311
Graveside service
Tuesday, Apr. 16, 2019
2:00 PM
Oakwood Cemetery
Vivian Madge Strother Lassiter, 95, of Raleigh died on April 11, 2019 at her home with her family by her side. She was born in Raleigh on October 1, 1923 to the late Jasper D. Strother and Nellie Mae Poplin Strother.

Madge is survived her three daughters, Pamela Stockton, Julia Smith, Susan Earp (Charles) and her son, James H. Lassiter, Jr. (Jamie). She is also survived by nine grandchildren whom she shared much love and affection; Lisa Stockton, Kim Hahn (Massengale), Shelley Aldridge (Earp), Angie VanDyke (Earp), Wendy Cake (James),Julia Gull (Smith), Jennifer Lassiter and Ryan James; and her 16 great-grandchildren.

She is now with her beloved late husband, James H. Lassiter, Sr. and granddaughter, Christina Fought (James).

Graveside services will be held at Oakwood Cemetery,Tuesday, April 16th at 2:00 PM.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions be made to Transitions LifeCare, 250 Hospice Circle, Raleigh, NC 27607, or to the Eastern North Carolina Chapter, 5171 Glenwood Ave., Suite 101, Raleigh, NC 27612.

Arrangements by Brown-Wynne Funeral Home, Saint Mary's St. Raleigh. www.brownwynneraleigh.com
Published in The News & Observer on Apr. 14, 2019
