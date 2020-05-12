Vivian Marie Speight-Bridges
January 2, 1952 - May 10, 2020
Wilson
Vivian Marie Speight Bridges, 68 of formerly of Wilson and Elm City passed way Sunday. A graveside service will be held at 3 p.m. Thursday in Evergreen Memorial Park, Wilson.
The family will receive friends from 12 – 2 p.m. Thursday afternoon at Joyner's Funeral Home, 4100 Raleigh Road Parkway, Wilson.
Vivian was graduated from East Carolina University with a BS in Education and certificates in Driver Traffic Safety Education and Theater Arts. She taught in Pitt and Wilson County Schools for over fifteen years and in 1982 she worked with the Driver Education and Commercial Training Instructor until 2000. In February of 2000 she became the Executive Director of North Carolina Operation Lifesaver, Inc.
Vivian has served as the Governor's Appointee to the National Association of Women Highway Safety Leaders for three terms. She was a member of the Raleigh Chapter of WTS and she helped organize and serve as President of the Highway Safety Association of North Carolina. Vivian was a past member of the Operation Lifesaver Board of Directors where she represented the forty-ninth National Executive Directors of the Operation Lifesaver Program. She was recognized by the North Carolina Trucking Association for her work with the trucking industry and inducted into the North Carolina Transportation Hall of Fame for service to safety. Vivian worked with the NCTA and Johnston Community College Trucking School for over thirty years as a judge for the driver competition. Vivian was inducted the Who's Who in Businesswomen in 2008-2009. She was a member of the Wilson Chapter Eastern Star and served as a past worthy matron.
Vivian is survived by her twin sons, Donald James Bridges and wife, Jessica of Elm City and Ronald Christopher Bridges of Wilson; grandson, Dylan Bridges of Wilson; sister, Sandra Mercer Tart and husband, Thurman of Coats and her brothers, Fred Thomas Speight, Jr. and Jeffery J. Speight both of Hot Springs.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Randy Bridges and her parents, Fred and Ruby Speight.
Flowers are welcome or memorials may be directed to Hospice of one's choice.
Condolences directed to Joyner's Funeral Home and Crematory at www.joyners.net.
Published in The News and Observer on May 12, 2020.