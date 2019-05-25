Vivian Tharrington Young



Rolesville



Vivian Tharrington Young, 101, passed away on Wednesday evening May 23, 2019 at her residence surrounded by her family. She was born in Franklin County the daughter of the late Emily Pearl Young Tharrington and Charles Fisher Tharrington.



Mrs. Young was preceded in death by her husband; Wade Clark Young, brothers; Charles Forest Tharrington, James Claiborne Tharrington and Bobby Ray Tharrington, a sister; Selma "Billie" Carter, grandsons; Gary Wade Young and Tony Wade Young, a daughter-in-law; Louise Young



A funeral service will be held on Saturday May 25, 2019 at the Rolesville Baptist Church with Dr. Randy Bridges and Rev. J. Marshall Neathery officiating.



Mrs. Young is survived by her son; William Clark Young, grandchildren; Westly Clark Young, Michael Coley Young and wife Deborah, Lawrence Todd Young and wife Jody, great grandchildren; Steven Lawrence Young and wife Rebecca, Stephanie Irene Draheim and husband Anthony, Alex Marie Young, great great grandchildren; Riley Carino, Connor Carino, Cooper Young, Ryker Draheim and Scarlet Draheim, and daughter-in-law Mary Coley Young.



In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made to the Rolesville Baptist Church Cemetery Fund P.O. Box 185 Rolesville, NC 27571 or to Heartland Hospice Memorial Fund 333 N. Summit St. Toledo, OH 43699-0086.



Friends may visit with the family from 9-10:45 Saturday morning prior to the service at 11:00 in the Rolesville Baptist Church Family Life Center.



A service of Bright Funeral Home & Cremation Center, 405 S. Main St., Wake Forest. (919) 556-5811



www.brightfunerals.com Published in The News & Observer on May 25, 2019