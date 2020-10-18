1/1
W. Floyd Edwards
1930 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share W.'s life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Wilton "Floyd" Edwards

June 14, 1930 – October 13, 2020

Zebulon

Wilton Floyd Edwards, of Zebulon, passed away Tuesday, October 13, 2020. He was born June 14, 1930, the son of the late Floyd MacDill and Fannie Lewis Edwards of Windsor, NC.

Floyd lived life to the fullest serving others, his family, friends, and the community that he so loved. This will be a part of his endearing legacy. He has been a long-time member of Zebulon Baptist Church where he served as a deacon, Sunday school teacher, Boy Scout leader and various board positions.

He clearly understood the importance of giving back to his community. To that end, he served his community as town commissioner and mayor pro tem for many years. He retired after many years as a volunteer fireman. Civically, he was a member of The Jaycees, Rotary Club (Paul Harris Fellow), and Masonic Lodge serving in several leadership positions. While involved in these activities his wife, Jo, was always right by his side.

He will forever be known as a master builder at the highest level. His unrelenting work ethic, determination for excellence and quality, and personal touch with each of his customers, drove his business. This continues to drive the business of his three sons that he mentored. His customers became life-long friends.

He is survived by the love of his life and almost 70 years of marriage, his wife, Josephine Batchelor Edwards; they enjoyed working side by side in the family business and in their many civic activities. In his twilight years they loved to travel and entertain their loving family.

He is also survived by his four children, Mac and wife, Kathy of Clayton; Deborah and husband Dr. Ronald Washburn, of Charleston; Gilford and wife Cheryl of Myrtle Beach; Wilton and wife Jeanie of Myrtle Beach; nine grandchildren, Gil, Valerie, Justin, Britni, Ashley, Nicole, Jon, Sierra, and Dakota and 12 great grandchildren.

He leaves two surviving sisters, Glennis E. Jones and Lucy E. Byrd, both of Greenville, NC and one sister-in-law, Barbara Batchelor of Wake Forest.

He enjoyed a special relationship with James and Tracy, his long-time next-door neighbors. They helped each other on projects they tackled together.

Due to the current COVID-19 concerns, the family will have a private service.

The family will not be accepting visitors at their home.

Mr. Edwards will lie in repose at Massey Funeral Home for the public to pay their respects from 5:00-7:00 p.m. Sunday, October 18, 2020. The family will not be present during this time.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Zebulon Baptist Church Faith Journey Ministries.

PO Box 366, Zebulon, NC 27597.

Online condolences may be made at http://www.masseyfuneralhome.com/wilton-floyd-edwards.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News and Observer on Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
18
Reposing
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Massey Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Massey Funeral Home
913 N. Arendell Ave.
Zebulon, NC 27597
(919) 269-6600
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Massey Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved