W. G. "Pete" Sellers



April 11, 1923 - June 14, 2019



Smithfield



God. Country. Family. These were the most important things in Pete Sellers' life. He loved and served each faithfully. He served his God as a devoted member of First Christian Church. He served his country in World War II. During that time he was captured and held as a POW in a German prison camp. He was quick to tell you, however, that he escaped the prison camp by crawling out of a drainpipe. He served his family by loving them unconditionally.



He was a lifelong resident of Smithfield, a fierce lover of UNC sports, and an avid cigar smoker. He is survived by his daughter, Janet Sellers (Rich Goodin) and his son, Eric (Pam), as well as his grandchildren, Angelo, Anthony, Alex and Crystal, great-grandchildren, and nieces and nephews.



His family is grateful to Michelle Gill and Kiona Hinton, his wonderful caregivers, for all the time and love they shared with him.



Visitation will be held Monday, June 17, from 6-8 at First Christian Church. Funeral services will be held Tuesday, June 18, at 2:00 also at the church. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to First Christian Church, 1001 Crescent Dr. Smithfield.



Condolences may be sent to the family at parrishfh.com. Published in The News & Observer on June 16, 2019