W. Glenn "Sonny" Winters



Cary



Sonny Winters made his departure from this life to his eternal place in heaven on April 25, 2019. Sonny was born in Raleigh on September 19, 1932 to Frank and Louise Winters.



Sonny was a lifelong resident of Raleigh and Cary. He was active for many years coaching youth baseball in Cary. Sonny spent thousands of hours watching his children and grandchildren participate in school and recreation league sports. In recent years he became a fan of Wake Forest University sports, presumably due to his desire to support the underdog.



As a young man, he enjoyed playing all sports. In his later years his favorite sport was golf, until his back no longer allowed him to swing a club. His sons could not beat him, however, his grandson and daughters-in-law were able to outscore him.



Sonny worked as an accountant and controller for many years at Aeroglide Industries. His last job, from which he retired at age 84, was with the Coggins companies. Jyles Coggins and his family were very much appreciated.



Sonny is survived by his wife of 67 years, Gailya Smith Winters, his high school sweetheart; his sons Mike (Anne) and Mark (Dawn); grandchildren, Amy Savage (Daniel), Matt Winters (Lindsay), Ashley Thompson (Paul) and Alison Winters; great-grandchildren, Cade, Mason, Zane, Wyatt, Thatcher, Hadley Anne, Wrenn, Watson and Willa. He was predeceased by his granddaughter, Kristi Winters Walker, by his parents and by his two brothers and two sisters.



Funeral services will be held at First Baptist Church, Cary NC on April 29, 2019 at 2:30 p.m. Visitation with family will be at the church fellowship hall at 12:30 p.m. A family burial will be held at a later time.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Cary First Baptist Church Student Ministry, 218 South Academy Street, Cary, NC 27511 or to Cary Area EMS, P.O. Box 2, Cary, NC 27511.