William Henry Ford
April 29, 1924 - April 23, 2020
Garner
William Henry Ford, 95, passed away on Thursday, April 23, 2020. A graveside service will be held on Monday, April 27, 2020 at 2:00pm at Pinecrest Memorial Park.
He is survived by his son, Alan Ford; daughter, Barbara Simoneau and her husband Mark; sister, Eunice Griffin; grandchildren, Chris Ford and wife Melanie, Michael Ford and wife Laney; four great grandsons. Mr. Ford was preceded in death by his wife, Audrey Snead Ford and a son, Mark Ford.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the , P.O. Box 96011, Washington, D.C. 20090-6011. Online condolences may be made to the Ford Family at www.mclaurinatpinecrest.com. Arrangements are with McLaurin Funeral Home.
Published in The News & Observer on Apr. 26, 2020