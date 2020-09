Wade Dennis HollandJune 12, 1947-September 8, 2020RaleighWade Dennis Holland died peacefully at Duke Raleigh Hospital on September 8, 2020, after a courageous battle with cancer. He is survived by his beloved wife of forty-six years, Ann; brother-in-law, Ben Harding; niece, Emily Harding; several cousins, second cousins, and his faithful companion, Saxon.Dennis was a graduate of Catawba College and received his Master's Degree in Social Work from UNC-CH where he met his wife, Ann. Dennis worked as a Social Worker helping a variety of client populations for whom he cared deeply.He was a Mason and a member of the Scottish Rites. Dennis had a great love of history. His extensive studies included early Egyptian history and the Middle Ages. He especially loved Gothic Architecture and studying the Crusades, Civil War and WWII.A private graveside service will be held at a later date in Huntsville, NC.Donations can be made to the Scholarship Fund, Graduate School of Social Work, UNC-CH.Condolences may be shared at CremationSocietyNC.com