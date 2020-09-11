1/
Wade Dennis Holland
1947 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Wade's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Wade Dennis Holland

June 12, 1947-September 8, 2020

Raleigh

Wade Dennis Holland died peacefully at Duke Raleigh Hospital on September 8, 2020, after a courageous battle with cancer. He is survived by his beloved wife of forty-six years, Ann; brother-in-law, Ben Harding; niece, Emily Harding; several cousins, second cousins, and his faithful companion, Saxon.

Dennis was a graduate of Catawba College and received his Master's Degree in Social Work from UNC-CH where he met his wife, Ann. Dennis worked as a Social Worker helping a variety of client populations for whom he cared deeply.

He was a Mason and a member of the Scottish Rites. Dennis had a great love of history. His extensive studies included early Egyptian history and the Middle Ages. He especially loved Gothic Architecture and studying the Crusades, Civil War and WWII.

A private graveside service will be held at a later date in Huntsville, NC.

Donations can be made to the Scholarship Fund, Graduate School of Social Work, UNC-CH.

Condolences may be shared at CremationSocietyNC.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News and Observer on Sep. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Cremation Society of the Carolinas
2205 E Millbrook Rd
Raleigh, NC 27604
(919) 571-3300
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Cremation Society of the Carolinas

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved