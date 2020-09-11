Wade Dennis Holland
June 12, 1947-September 8, 2020
Raleigh
Wade Dennis Holland died peacefully at Duke Raleigh Hospital on September 8, 2020, after a courageous battle with cancer. He is survived by his beloved wife of forty-six years, Ann; brother-in-law, Ben Harding; niece, Emily Harding; several cousins, second cousins, and his faithful companion, Saxon.
Dennis was a graduate of Catawba College and received his Master's Degree in Social Work from UNC-CH where he met his wife, Ann. Dennis worked as a Social Worker helping a variety of client populations for whom he cared deeply.
He was a Mason and a member of the Scottish Rites. Dennis had a great love of history. His extensive studies included early Egyptian history and the Middle Ages. He especially loved Gothic Architecture and studying the Crusades, Civil War and WWII.
A private graveside service will be held at a later date in Huntsville, NC.
Donations can be made to the Scholarship Fund, Graduate School of Social Work, UNC-CH.
Condolences may be shared at CremationSocietyNC.com