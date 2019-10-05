Home

McLaurin Funeral Home
12830 US 70 BUSINESS HWY W
Clayton, NC 27520
(919) 553-7143
Visitation
Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
McLaurin Funeral Home
12830 US 70 BUSINESS HWY W
Clayton, NC 27520
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Oct. 7, 2019
1:30 PM
McLaurin Funeral Home
12830 US 70 BUSINESS HWY W
Clayton, NC 27520
View Map
Wade Hauser Moser Obituary
Wade Hauser Moser, Jr. MD

January 11, 1949 - October 2, 2019

Apex

Wade Hauser Moser, Jr., M.D. passed away on Wednesday, October 2, 2019 from complications of progressive supranuclear palsy (PSP). An avid hunter, fisherman and golfer, Dr. Moser was born in Forsyth Co. to the late Wade H. Moser, Sr. and Patricia Hollingsworth Moser. He graduated from the University of NC Medical School in 1975 and completed his residency with UNC in 1978. In 1979 he began his practice as a radiologist with Capital Radiology Associates until 2008. He is a past member of the American College of Radiology, Radiological Society of North America, Wake County Medical Society, the Society of Breast Imaging and the Cofounder Club at the School of Medicine at UNC.

Surviving are his wife, Natalie A. Moser; sons, Wade Hauser Moser, III and his wife Jill, Frank Joffrion Moser and his wife Christie, Peyton Lowell Moser and his wife Priya; stepdaughters, Kristen Leigh Blanchard, Amanda Reid Theel and her husband Tyler; grandchildren, Sydney Moser, Addison Moser, Grace Yates, Ava Yates, Finley Moser and Asher Moser; brother, Alexander Eugene Moser and his wife Melanie.

Funeral services will be held on Monday, October 7, 2019 at 1:30pm in the chapel of McLaurin Funeral Home, Clayton with interment following at Pinecrest Memorial Park. The family will receive friends on Sunday, October 6th from 5 until 8:00pm at McLaurin Funeral Home.

While flowers are accepted, memorial contributions may also be made to the Dementia Alliance of NC, 9131 Anson Way, Suite 206 Raleigh, NC 27615. Online condolences may be made to the Moser family at www.mclaurinatpinecrest.com. Arrangements are with McLaurin Funeral Home, Clayton.
Published in The News & Observer on Oct. 5, 2019
