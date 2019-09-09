Home

Bryan-Lee Funeral Home
300 E McIver St
Angier, NC 27501
(919) 639-8225
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 9, 2019
1:30 PM - 3:00 PM
Bryan-Lee Funeral Home
300 E McIver St
Angier, NC 27501
Funeral service
Monday, Sep. 9, 2019
3:00 PM
Bryan-Lee Funeral Home
300 E McIver St
Angier, NC 27501
Wade "Stanley" Whitley


1939 - 2019
Wade "Stanley" Whitley Obituary
Wade "Stanley" Whitley

November 11, 1939 - September 7, 2019

Willow Spring

Wade Stanley Whitley, 79, died on Saturday. Stanley was the son of the late William Wade Whitley and Hazel Clark Whitley. He owned and operated Whitley Metal Craft for many years.

A funeral service will be held on Monday, September 9th at 3:00 PM in the chapel of Bryan-Lee Funeral Home, Angier. Burial will follow at Fellowship Community Cemetery, Angier. The family will have a time of visitation prior to the funeral service from 1:30 – 3:00 pm on Monday, September 9th at the funeral home.

Survivors include his loving wife of 62 years, Hilda Walton Whitley; daughter, Lisa Ogburn of Winston-Salem; son, Tommie Wade Whitley and wife, Bonnie of Willow Spring; sister, Jeanette Stevens and husband, Jimmy of Garner; brother, William Haywood Whitley and wife, Patsy of Dunn; granddaughters, Andrea Stephenson of Raleigh, Jami White and husband, Brandon of Willow Spring; great-grandsons, Caiden White and Zander White of Willow Spring; numerous nieces and nephews..

In addition to his parents, Stanley was preceded in death by his sister, Ann Simpkins.

Flowers are appreciated or memorial contributions may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

Condolences may be made to bryan-leefuneralhome.com
Published in The News & Observer on Sept. 9, 2019
