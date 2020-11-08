Dr. Wallace A. Clyde, Jr.



November 7, 1929 - October 30, 2020



Chapel Hill



Dr. Wallace Alexander Clyde, Jr., a renowned physician and professor of pediatrics and microbiology at UNC Memorial Hospital, passed away at the age of 90 on Friday, October 30, 2020, at the Carol Woods Retirement Community, in Chapel Hill, North Carolina, after years of declining health and complications from Parkinson's disease.



Dr. Clyde was born in Fairfield, Alabama, primarily growing up in Birmingham. He chose to follow in his father's footsteps and went to college to study to be a pediatrician. He began his undergraduate studies at Vanderbilt University's College of Arts and Science receiving his BA in Chemistry in 1951 followed by graduate school at Vanderbilt University School of Medicine and receiving his MD degree in 1954. Three years of pediatric residency followed: from 1954-1955 he was a House Officer in Pediatrics, followed by a Medical Resident in Pediatrics at Bowman Gray School of Medicine from 1955-1956, and once again returning to Vanderbilt as House Officer in Pediatrics from 1956-1957. The quality of this experience ended as two years of service in the U.S. Navy began.



When his duty tour ended, Dr. Clyde then headed to Cleveland, Ohio, for a two-year fellowship in the Department of Preventive Medicine at Case Western Reserve University leading to a productive tour in the field of infectious diseases, particularly respiratory, from 1959-1962. As the work in Cleveland concluded, he received an offer to join the Department of Pediatrics at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. Here began a 32-year career in pediatric infectious diseases during which time his accomplishments included: receiving several millions in grants in support of research; writing about 150 published papers, book chapters and editorials; consultations in 35 foreign countries; and academic progression from Assistant Professor to Professor of Pediatrics and Microbiology. Dr. Clyde served as a pioneer in the study of respiratory diseases in children. The Department of Pediatrics at the University of North Carolina moved to national prominence as the site for educating pediatric residents and training postdoctoral fellows.



Dr. Clyde took a one-year sabbatical at Yale University in New Haven, CT, from 1971-1972 to further his studies in infectious diseases. Dr. Clyde served his university, his state, and his country by sitting in on numerous advisory boards. He was active in both the Society of Pediatric Research and the American Pediatric Society. On January 1, 1980, Dr. Clyde received the Recognition of Distinguished Service as a Member of the Editorial Board of Infection and Immunity presented by the American Society for Microbiology. On August 3, 1992, Dr. Clyde was awarded the International Organization for Mycoplasmology's Emily Klieneberger Nobel Award for Outstanding and Sustained Career Contributions to the Field of Mycoplasmology.



After formally retiring in the spring of 1993, Dr. Clyde continued to work as an advisor for the department of pediatrics. As a teacher, he attained a stature shared by few others. Medical students, residents, faculty, and practicing physicians have always known him as an honest, scholarly and articulate educator and mentor who taught them by precept and example to have high expectations of themselves as they approached the health care of children. In 2002 Dr. Clyde and his wife Barbara moved to the Carol Woods Retirement Community in Chapel Hill where he resided until his death.



Dr. Clyde enjoyed his monthly meetings with the Grumpps (Group of Retired Underemployed Multitalented Pediatric Professors & Spouses) where there would be breakfast and fellowship with some of the doctors he used to work with. Dr. Clyde was best known for his humor and dry wit, love of poetry having written many limericks and poems over the years, his artistic ability with drawing caricatures, performing magic acts and playing the xylophone. He was an avid bird watcher, photographer, pet lover, cake decorator and game master at children's birthday parties, Christmas decorator, and telescope enthusiast to see the stars, planets, and many an eclipse, all of which interests and activities were passed down to his children. He had a love for classical music, classic movies, comedy, and the theater. He was an amazing and patient tutor for his children in math and science homework and assisting with their science projects. He was also a great teacher who used his time off for many family vacations in the family station wagon, so that the children could learn, explore, and benefit from the different states that were visited and the various experiences along the way. Many beach trips with the family are some of the best memories and learning experiences as Dr. Clyde taught his children about types of shells, sea life, and the history in the surrounding areas of each beach visited. Dr. Clyde and his wife, Barbara, enjoyed many a trip to other countries including Austria, Norway, England, Scotland, Switzerland, Canada, Hawaii, Japan, and France.



Dr. Clyde was married for 63 years to Barbara M. Clyde who predeceased him on January 30, 2017. Dr. Clyde is survived by his daughters, Beth Clyde Andersen and husband Rick of Knightdale, NC; and Susan Clyde Lay and husband Chris of Greensboro, NC. He is also survived by a granddaughter, Alexandra E. McGlohon of Swannanoa, NC; two great-granddaughters, Kaylee A. McAbee and Anabelle Rose Holden of Swannanoa, NC; a niece, Pat A. Glover of Albuquerque, NM; and a nephew, Tom G. Glover, of Anchorage Alaska. He was predeceased by a son, Kevin A. Clyde, of Chapel Hill, NC; a sister, Martha L. Clyde of Birmingham, AL; his parents, Dr. Wallace A. Clyde, Sr., and Louise P. Clyde, of Birmingham, AL; and two beloved Aunts, Dorothy M. McGuire and Alice Moseley of Uniontown, Alabama.



The family would like to thank the nurses and staff of Bldg. 7 at the Carol Woods Retirement Community for their many acts of kindness and compassionate care during Dr. Clyde's last weeks.



Due to COVID-19, a Celebration of Life will be announced and held at a later date.



In lieu of flowers and in memory of Dr. Wallace Clyde the family asks that gifts be directed to the UNC Children's Program Fund by check made payable to "The UNC Health Foundation" and mailed to: The UNC Health Foundation, 123 West Franklin Street, Suite 510, Chapel Hill, NC 27516. Please note the memorial name and/or fund on the check memo line.



Arrangements are with the Cremation Society of the Carolinas, Raleigh, NC.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store