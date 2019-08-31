Home

Bright Funeral Home & Cremation Center
405 South Main Street
Wake Forest, NC 27587
(919) 556-5811
Visitation
Sunday, Sep. 1, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:30 PM
Funeral service
Sunday, Sep. 1, 2019
1:30 PM
Wallace Keith Tessinear


1964 - 2019
Wallace Keith Tessinear Obituary
Wallace Keith Tessinear

Wendell

Wallace Keith Tessinear, 55, of Wendell, passed away Thursday, August 29, 2019. He was born January 9, 1964 in Wake County a son of the late Wallace and JoAnn (Weathers) Tessinear.

Keith was Assistant Fire Chief of Training for Raleigh Fire Department for over 28 years.

He is survived by his wife of 30 years, Jessica (Whitley) Tessinear; his daughter, Hannah Brooke Tessinear; his sister, Kimberly Taylor (Matt), nephews: Damon, Zachary, Luke and Mason Taylor; mother-in-law, Judy Whitley; sisters-in-law: Brenda Hales (Jeff) and their children: Justin (Taylor) and Lauren; and Janice Whitley (David) and their children: Heather, Erica and Lawrence; Keith will also be greatly missed by all of his fire department family.

The family will receive visitors on Sunday, September 1, 2019 from 12-1:30 pm at Bright Funeral Home, 405 S. Main St. Wake Forest. A funeral service will begin at 1:30 p.m. in the Chapel of the funeral home. Interment will follow at Clyde's Chapel Baptist Church Cemetery, Wendell.

Published in The News & Observer on Aug. 31, 2019
