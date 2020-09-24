Wallace Wayne Womble
September 17, 1924 - September 22, 2020
New Hill
Wallace Wayne Womble, 96, of New Hill, died Tuesday at home surrounded by family on September 22, 2020 in New Hill, NC.
Mr. Womble was born September 17, 1924 in Wake County, NC to the late Joseph Benton Womble and Mary Estelle Dickens Womble. He was a US Army veteran of WWII and was employed with the NC Department of Motor Vehicles retiring with over 30 years of service. Mr. Womble was a lifelong member of New Hill Baptist Church.
Mr. Womble was preceded in death by his devoted wife, Pansy Broadwell Womble of 66 years; son, Wallace Wayne Womble, Jr.; and daughter-in-law, Bertie Womble.
He is survived by his son, Tommy Womble and wife Helon; his daughter, Patty McIver and husband, Keith; daughter-in-law, Phyllis Womble; grandchildren, Jodi Womble Gore, Jeffrey Womble, Kaitlyn McIver Hatcher and husband, Beau, Joseph Keith McIver II and wife, Brittney, Jacob McIver; great grandchildren, Charlotte, Miller and Weldon Gore, Cecelia Womble; sister, Emily Womble Smith.
Mr. Womble (Papa) was a humorus, inventive and reverent man who was admired and beloved by his family, friends and community. As a devout follower of Jesus Christ, he was deliberate and purposeful in his pursuit to serve the Lord and those around him. He was an active and dedicated member of New Hill Baptist Church for the majority of his life, in which he often volunteered his time. His talents and acts of service were lovingly poured into the church on countless occasions. He has been an unwaivering example of humility, compassion and tenacity to his family and community. Though he will be fiercely missed, we find comfort in the knowledge that he is forever enveloped in our Heavenly Father's eternal embrace.
A private family funeral service will be held at 11am Friday, September 25, 2020 at New Hill Baptist Church, 3700 Old US 1 Hwy, New Hill, NC 27562. Burial will follow the service in the church cemetery. Mr. Womble will be available for viewing Thursday afternoon, September 24, 2020 at Apex Funeral Home, 550 W. Williams St., Apex, NC 27502.
Memorials may be made to the New Hill Baptist Church Cemetery Fund.
Condolences may be sent to www.ApexFuneral.net