1/1
Walter Ballinger
1926 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Walter's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Walter Elmer Ballinger
January 22, 1926 - November 30, 2020
Raleigh, North Carolina - Dr. Walter Elmer Ballinger was a professor of Horticulture at NCSU, Raleigh, NC. He is survived by his loving wife Nancy Ellen Bonner Ballinger of Raleigh, N.C. The Ballinger's have three sons: Walter S. Ballinger, wife Ann of Richmond, VA; Bonner J. Ballinger wife Sandy of Raleigh, NC; and James C. Ballinger wife Kim of Trappe, PA. He is also survived by niece Eileen Liss (Mike) of N.J; nephew Glen A. Ballinger (Elaine) of S.C; and niece Mary S. Douglass of Vancouver, Canada.
His parents Samuel H. Ballinger and Marie W. Ballinger of Burlington, NJ preceded Walter in death. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his siblings: Elaine L. Swenerton of Vancouver, Canada, Willis A. Ballinger, Bruce A. Ballinger, and Samuel W. Ballinger of Burlington, NJ.
Walter graduated from Rutgers University in New Brunswick, N.J. where he majored in Horticulture. He later continued his studies of fruit and vegetables at Michigan State University where he received his masters and doctorate degrees. He joined the NCSU Department of Horticultural Science, in Raleigh, N.C. in 1957, where he researched blueberries and published the findings. He earned national recognition and the research proved to be useful around the world. Walter was an author of 78 scientific publications in his field.
While at Rutgers he joined the ROTC (Reserve Officers Training Corps) and upon graduation became a Second Lieutenant in the U.S. Army. Walter remained in U.S. Army reserves for 30 years. Due to his expertise in fruits and vegetables, Walter was assigned to Natick, M.A. laboratories where he collaborated with scientists to develop long lasting food rations for use during military conflicts. Today, these MRE rations (Meals Ready to Eat) are also used to feed people during disasters. Walter achieved the rank of Colonel in active duty and Commander of the Army 30th Mobility Detachment of Research and Development while in Reserves in Raleigh, N.C.
Upon retirement from NCSU, Walter began a new venture to open a "choose and cut" Christmas tree farm in Franklin County. Walter was elected president of Eastern NC Christmas Tree Association and established a research program. The land was sold to a housing developer in 2001 that named the subdivision "Ballinger Farms."
Graveside Service Thursday December 3, 11:00 am; Raleigh Memorial Park 7501 Glenwood Avenue Raleigh, North Carolina 27612


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News & Observer on Dec. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
3
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Raleigh Memorial Park
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Mitchell Funeral Home at Raleigh Memorial Park
7209 Glenwood Ave
Raleigh, NC 27612
9197837128
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Mitchell Funeral Home at Raleigh Memorial Park

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved