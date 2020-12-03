Walter Elmer Ballinger

January 22, 1926 - November 30, 2020

Raleigh, North Carolina - Dr. Walter Elmer Ballinger was a professor of Horticulture at NCSU, Raleigh, NC. He is survived by his loving wife Nancy Ellen Bonner Ballinger of Raleigh, N.C. The Ballinger's have three sons: Walter S. Ballinger, wife Ann of Richmond, VA; Bonner J. Ballinger wife Sandy of Raleigh, NC; and James C. Ballinger wife Kim of Trappe, PA. He is also survived by niece Eileen Liss (Mike) of N.J; nephew Glen A. Ballinger (Elaine) of S.C; and niece Mary S. Douglass of Vancouver, Canada.

His parents Samuel H. Ballinger and Marie W. Ballinger of Burlington, NJ preceded Walter in death. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his siblings: Elaine L. Swenerton of Vancouver, Canada, Willis A. Ballinger, Bruce A. Ballinger, and Samuel W. Ballinger of Burlington, NJ.

Walter graduated from Rutgers University in New Brunswick, N.J. where he majored in Horticulture. He later continued his studies of fruit and vegetables at Michigan State University where he received his masters and doctorate degrees. He joined the NCSU Department of Horticultural Science, in Raleigh, N.C. in 1957, where he researched blueberries and published the findings. He earned national recognition and the research proved to be useful around the world. Walter was an author of 78 scientific publications in his field.

While at Rutgers he joined the ROTC (Reserve Officers Training Corps) and upon graduation became a Second Lieutenant in the U.S. Army. Walter remained in U.S. Army reserves for 30 years. Due to his expertise in fruits and vegetables, Walter was assigned to Natick, M.A. laboratories where he collaborated with scientists to develop long lasting food rations for use during military conflicts. Today, these MRE rations (Meals Ready to Eat) are also used to feed people during disasters. Walter achieved the rank of Colonel in active duty and Commander of the Army 30th Mobility Detachment of Research and Development while in Reserves in Raleigh, N.C.

Upon retirement from NCSU, Walter began a new venture to open a "choose and cut" Christmas tree farm in Franklin County. Walter was elected president of Eastern NC Christmas Tree Association and established a research program. The land was sold to a housing developer in 2001 that named the subdivision "Ballinger Farms."

Graveside Service Thursday December 3, 11:00 am; Raleigh Memorial Park 7501 Glenwood Avenue Raleigh, North Carolina 27612





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store