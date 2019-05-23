Services Brown-Wynne Funeral Home 300 Saint Mary's Street Raleigh , NC 27605 (919) 828-4311 Memorial service 2:00 PM Christ Episcopal Church 120 East Edenton Street Raleigh , NC View Map Visitation Following Services Christ Church Commons Resources More Obituaries for Walter Howell Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Walter Brian Howell

Walter Brian Howell, 76 of Raleigh, NC, died peacefully at home on May 20, 2019. He was born in Wilmington, NC, on April 27, 1943, the son of the late Walter Joseph and Lucille Walker Howell. He graduated from New Hanover High School. In 1961 he enrolled at North Carolina State University, graduating with a BS in Civil Engineering and then attended the University of North Carolina School of Law, graduating in 1969 with a Juris Doctorate.



Brian practiced law in Raleigh for 49 years beginning at the law firm of Harris, Poe, Cheshire and Leager, progressing to corporate practice where he was Associate General Counsel at CP&L (now Duke Energy). He then returned to private practice for over 40 years, retiring in 2017 after practicing with his son Cooper for 10 years, most recently at the firm of Hansen, Howell and Wilkie. He received the Best Lawyers in North Carolina designation in his primary practice area of Eminent Domain.



He was a long-time member of Christ Episcopal Church where he served on the Vestry and taught adult Sunday School. He enjoyed his membership in the Sphinx Club, especially being able to attend the annual Feast with his son Brian. He was involved in a number of civic activities over the years, his favorite being serving on the Capital Area Soccer League Board of Directors during the period when the CASL Soccer Center was being developed.



Brian was a wonderful husband, father, grandfather and friend. He spent many hours and weekends attending his 2 sons' sports events, including going to many states and Canada for various soccer tournaments. He loved traveling to foreign countries with long-time friends, sitting on the porch watching the ocean at his cottage at Holden Beach, doing anything with his grandchildren, and admiring his annual spectacular Christmas tree and inflatables.



He fought a very brave and hopeful fight against cancer for 35 years. The family is grateful to Brian's many friends, doctors and nurses, and other care team members for their love and support during his courageous battle.



Brian is survived by his wife Phyllis Cannon Howell; sons Walter Brian Howell, Jr, and wife, Misty Pickett Howell, and Thomas Cooper Howell and wife Cheryl Laughner Howell; and 5 grandchildren, Owen Mattocks Howell, Edward Carter Howell, Andrew Walker Howell, Addison McAlister Howell and Evan Cooper Howell, all of Raleigh. He is also survived by a brother H. Wayne Howell of Wilmington, NC, and brother-in-law John Mattocks Cannon, Jr., and wife, Mary Watson Cannon of West Jefferson, NC.



There will be a private burial service at Historic Oakwood Cemetery followed by a Memorial Service at Christ Episcopal Church, 120 East Edenton Street, Raleigh NC 27601 on Wednesday, May 29, 2019 at 2:00 pm. The family will receive friends after the Memorial Service in the Christ Church Commons.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Christ Episcopal Church, 120 East Edenton Street, Raleigh, NC 27601 or Duke Cancer Institute, 710 West Main Street, Suite 200, Durham, NC 27701.



Arrangements by Brown-Wynne Funeral Home, St. Mary's Street, Raleigh, 919-828-4311. Published in The News & Observer on May 23, 2019