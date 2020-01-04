|
Walter Edward Jordan, Jr.
August 29, 1933 - December 30, 2019
Raleigh
Walter Edward Jordan Jr. "Buddy", 86, of Raleigh died on Monday, December 30, 2019, at Duke Raleigh Hospital surrounded by family. He was born at Rex Hospital on August 29, 1933 to Walter Edward Jordan, Sr., and Helen Thompson Jordan. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his son, Joshua Nichols Jordan, and his sister, Margaret Helen Jordan.
Walter attended Needham B. Broughton High School and graduated from Wake Forest University. After retiring from a career with Exxon, he managed family property and drove a school bus, where he became known as "Mr. Buddy". In his younger years, Walter loved skiing and scuba diving. He loved flying and obtained his pilot's license. He was an avid reader and enjoyed crossword puzzles. From childhood through his adult days he loved spending time with family and friends at the family cabin in Boone, NC. He adored his granddaughter, Hannah, and loved listening to her sing and play the piano and violin.
Survivors include his wife, Oppie Nichols Jordan of Raleigh, sons Walter Edward Jordan III, Robert Lindsay Jordan, and step son, John Paul Womble, all of Raleigh, daughter Renee Rizzi of Florida, sister, Sara Jordan Hoyt, of Georgia, grandchildren Hannah Elizabeth Jordan (and mother, Mitzi Jordan), and Garrett Jordan (Danielle) all of Raleigh, and Michael Rizzi of Florida, three great grandchildren, and a host of nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be Sunday, January 5, 2020 at 1:00 pm at Pullen Memorial Baptist Church at 1801 Hillsborough St, Raleigh, with a funeral service immediately following in the Sanctuary at 2:30 pm. Burial will follow the service at the Historic Wake Forest Town Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the home at other times. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Healing Transitions, 1251 Goode Street, Raleigh, NC 27603. Condolences may be shared at CapitalFuneralHome.com.
Published in The News & Observer on Jan. 4, 2020