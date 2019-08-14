Home

McLaurin Funeral Home
12830 US 70 BUSINESS HWY W
Clayton, NC 27520
(919) 553-7143
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
McLaurin Funeral Home
12830 US 70 BUSINESS HWY W
Clayton, NC 27520
Funeral service
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
Amelia Christian Church
1696 Amelia Church Rd.
Clayton, NC
Entombment
Following Services
Pinecrest Memorial Park Mausoleum
Walter Harold Langdon


1934 - 2019
Walter Harold Langdon Obituary
Walter Harold Langdon

January 29, 1934 - August 10, 2019

Clayton

Walter Harold Langdon, passed away on Saturday, August 10, 2019. He was preceded in death by his wife of 63 years, Rena Langdon.

Surviving are his son, Benny Langdon and his wife Debbe of Clayton; a daughter, Renee Lockemy of Clayton; grandchildren, Seth Langdon and his wife Nicole, Hannah Smith, Rachel Langdon, Kristen Wood and her husband Wes, Joseph Lockemy; five great grandchildren; brother, Lawrence Langdon of Four Oaks and his sister, Grace Hudson of Smithfield.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, August 16, 2019 at Amelia Christian Church at 11:00am with entombment following at Pinecrest Memorial Park Mausoleum. The family will receive friends on Thursday, August 15th from 5 until 7:00pm at McLaurin Funeral Home.

While flowers are accepted, memorial contributions may also be made to the Amelia Christian Church Playground Fund, 1696 Amelia Church Rd., Clayton, NC 27520. Online condolences may be made to the Langdon family at www.mclaurinatpinecrest.com. Arrangements are with McLaurin Funeral Home, Clayton.
Published in The News & Observer on Aug. 14, 2019
