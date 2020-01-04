|
Walter Ray Highsmith, Jr.
January 3, 1946 - December 26, 2019
Raleigh
Walter Ray Highsmith, Jr. passed away December 26, 2019. Walter was born in Raleigh January 3, 1946, to Cleta and Walter Ray Highsmith. At the age of 5 his mother passed away leaving a family of 3, his dad, older sister Elizabeth and Walter. He was blessed beyond measure when his dad married Johnnie Sue Nowell, mother of three daughters. She lovingly referred to him as "my boy."
Walter is preceded in death by his son Christopher, parents Walter and Johnnie Sue and sisters Elizabeth, Sue, Barabra and Mattie.
Walter graduated from Broughton High School June 1964. He proudly served his country as a helicopter pilot with the National Guard. He retired from Snap-On Tools, Inc. as an Industrial sales rep for over 30 years. Walter was a 3rd degree Master Mason & past Master of Cary 198 Lodge. He was a past District Deputy Grand Lecturer of the 15th Masonic District and also a 32nd degree Scottish Rite Mason. He performed graveside Masonic Rites for Masons across the state. Walter was also a member of the Order of Eastern Star and served as Worthy Patron twice. He served as Grand Chaplain in the Grand Chapter of NC for the Southern-Evans Grand family.
He is survived by his wife of 36 years Bonnie, his son Walter Ray Highsmith, III(Trey) and wife Traci, three grandchildren and three great-grandchildren as well as several nieces and nephews who fondly called him Papa Walter.
A Celebration of Life Service with Masonic Rites will be held Sunday, January 5, 2020 at 2:00 PM at Westover Methodist Church, 300 Powell Drive, Raleigh, NC.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Masonic Home for Children at Oxford, 600 College Street, Oxford, NC 27565. Services entrusted to Montlawn Funeral Home.
Published in The News & Observer on Jan. 4, 2020