Walter Hunn

Walter M. Hunn
Sneads Ferry, NC
Walter Mifflin Hunn, 85, of Sneads Ferry, died peaceably Tuesday, June 9, 2020 at his home, while surrounded by his family. Graveside funeral services will be held privately at Oakdale Cemetery in Wilmington. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date
Mr. Hunn was born in Philadelphia, PA to the late Ezekiel Roberts and Mary Downham Hunn. He was a veteran of the US Army and retired as an Operations Manager from The Fidelity Bank.
Survivors include his wife, JoAnn Newton Hunn of the home; two sons, Robert "Bob" Hunn and his wife, Donna of Cary and Dr. John D. Hunn and his wife, Sandy of Knoxville, TN; one daughter, Katherine McClaugherty and her husband, Jeff of Cary; and seven grandchildren, Stephen Hunn, Timothy Hunn, Bethany Hunn Cagle, Becky Hunn, Jered Hunn, Andrew Hunn and Hannah McClaugherty.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Sneads Ferry Presbyterian Church - Building Fund, 776 Hwy 210, Sneads Ferry, NC 28460 or to Samaritan's Purse, PO Box 3000, Boone, NC 28607.
Electronic condolences may be left for the family at www.jonesfh.org.
Published in The News and Observer on Jun. 12, 2020.