|
|
Walter Lee Coyle
July 23, 1930 - January 5, 2020
Clayton
Walt Coyle, friend, brother, best-in-the-world father and all-around great guy entered eternal rest on January 5, 2020 at age 89. Born July 23, 1930 to Dana Dee and Izora Glass Coyle in Georgetown KY, he grew up in Lexington KY until he enlisted into the Air Force during the Korean War. He graduated from Penn State University and was a founder of Locus, Inc., an electrical engineering firm in State College, PA. He retired to Lake City FL and lived there until 2017 when he came to live with his daughter in Clayton NC. He was preceded in death by his wife Anne Dyson Coyle, his parents, and brothers Earl E Coyle, and Joseph D Coyle. He is survived by son David W Coyle and daughter LeeAnne C Poole, granddaughter Jessica Coyle, sisters Sylvia Lewis (Branson), and Wanda Davis (Paul), brother Shirley W Coyle and many nieces and nephews. Walt was an inventor and world traveler, and someone who charmed everyone he met. He skydived at age 73, rode in a hot air balloon and world traveler. He loved to fish, hunt, eat good food and try new things. When he was referred to hospice he said, "it's just another adventure." The family would like to thank Dr Stephen Marsh, Autumn, Belva and Allison and the staff at the hospice home for making his last days as comfortable as possible. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Transitions Lifecare, 250 Hospice Circle, Raleigh NC 27607 or . Visitation will be at 6:00PM on Thursday January 9, followed by an opportunity to share memories and tall tales from 7:00-8:00PM at McLaurin Funeral Home in Clayton. Online condolences may be made to the Coyle family at www.mclaurinatpinecrest.com. Arrangements are with McLaurin Funeral Home, Clayton.
Published in The News & Observer on Jan. 9, 2020