Walter "Guy" Mendenhall, Jr.
January 10, 1936 - September 21, 2020
Cary
Walter "Guy" Mendenhall, Jr., loving husband, dad, grandaddy, and great grandaddy, passed peacefully on September 21, 2020. He was born in Raleigh, North Carolina to W. Guy and Martha Mendenhall on January 10, 1936.
Guy graduated from Cary High School and East Carolina College. He was a member of the Cary High and East Carolina College basketball teams.
His teaching and coaching career began in Northampton County at Gaston High School. From 1960-1965 he continued at Clinton High School. He taught and coached basketball at Enloe High in Raleigh from 1965-1977. Then returned home to Cary High School as Athletic Director, retiring in 1993. Upon his retirement the teachers established a Guy Mendenhall Spirit Award to be given annually to a senior student and a staff member.
Guy was the recipient of many awards over the years. Charter member of Cary High School Hall of Fame, North Carolina High School Athletic Directors Hall of Fame, and Town of Cary Spirit Award to name a few.
He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Esther, his daughter Amy M. Benson ( Bob) of Wilmington, his sister "Bee" Smith (Harold) of Raleigh, two granddaughters, Christie Bowman (Mark) of Durham and Anna Alpizar (Brian) of Nashville, Tennessee. Five great grandchildren, Wilder, English and Hall Bowman, Benson and Walt Alpizar, along with four favorite nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers the family is requesting donations for the Cary High School Guy Mendenhall Spirit Award Scholarship. Donations can be sent to:
Cary High School
Attn: Mike Dunphy
638 Walnut Street
Cary, NC 27511
Make all checks payable:
Cary Imp Club
(Mendenhall Scholarship in the Memo line)
A private family graveside service will be held.
Condolences may be shared online at montlawn.com
. Arrangements under the direction of Montlawn Funeral Home and Cremations.