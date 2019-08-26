|
|
Walter Richard May
November 5, 1930 - August 20, 2019
Raleigh
Walter Richard May, age 88, passed away Tuesday, August 20, 2019 in Raleigh, NC after a fall in his home. Walter was born in Kingston, NY, the son of Walter May and Priscilla Tator May. After graduation from Union College of Schenectady, NY in 1950, he served in the United States Navy until he was honorably discharged in 1954.
Born an only child, Walter was able to indulge many interests growing up. He loved music and enjoyed playing the piano, and at one time considered a career as a professional pianist. Like many children of his era, he was enrolled in tap dancing classes and demonstrated a certain flair in his performances. He was also a gifted athlete and was drafted by the Brooklyn Dodgers, but this line of work was cut short by an almost immediate career-ending injury. After a short stint at IBM in New York (where he delighted in playing—and beating-- IBM colleagues in Blindfold Chess), Walter entered the professional field of Higher Education, holding university administration positions at Cornell University and State University of New York at Binghamton. An early retirement allowed Walter to fully pursue his passion as a tournament bridge player and teacher in Sarasota, FL which he continued following his move to Raleigh in 2006. Walter possessed an almost photographic memory and demonstrated an incredible aptitude for the game, becoming one of the youngest people in the United States to become a Life Master, eventually achieving the rank of Platinum Life Master.
Walter is survived by the love of his life, Nina Catherine May, who he met in England in 1954. They were married for 65 years and she survives him in Raleigh. He is also survived by his son Peter Richard May (Candi) of Midlothian, VA, son Andrew Walter May (Sara) of Raleigh, NC and five grandchildren: Jessica Ryan May and Christopher James May of Midlothian, VA, Corinne Kenney May of Austin, TX, Vanessa Catherine May of Arlington, VA and Carolyn Elisabeth May of Raleigh, NC.
Following a private memorial service, the family will receive friends on Saturday, September 14 from 3-5 pm at North Ridge Country Club in Raleigh. Walter was well loved by friends and family in New York, Virginia, North Carolina and Florida and his family invites any who are able to come remember this kind and gentle man who knew what he was doing at the card table.
Published in The News & Observer on Aug. 26, 2019