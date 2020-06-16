Walter Arthur Skroch
Scottville
Dr. Walter Arthur Skroch, age 82, of Scottville, passed away Saturday morning, June 13, 2020 at North Carolina Baptist Hospital. Dr. Skroch was born in Trempealeau County, WI on July 1, 1937 to Albert and Amelia Kampa Skroch. In his 30 years as professor of Horticultural Science in the NC State University College of Agriculture and Life Sciences, Skroch developed many award- winning and beneficial programs that were very impactful both locally and nationally. In particular, his work in the Christmas tree industry in western North Carolina saved tons of soil from eroding, and the program established by Skroch is standard practice in the North Carolina industry today. For this and other successful programs, Dr. Skroch was inducted into the Western NC Agricultural Hall of Fame in 2015. A native of Arcadia, Wis., Skroch received his bachelor's degree from the University of Wisconsin – River Falls and his master's and doctoral degrees from the University of Wisconsin – Madison. He joined the faculty at North Carolina State University in 1964 and served there until his retirement in 1994. A fulltime resident of Ashe County since 1997, Skroch was an active contributing member of the Ashe community.
Walt is survived by his wife, Carol Pendergraft Skroch; three daughters, Denise and husband Kirk of Apex, Joan and husband Darren of Raleigh, and Tammy and husband Robbie of Laurel Springs; two sons, Tim and wife Sharon of Garner, and Terry and wife Leigh of Garner. Walt is also survived by nine grandchildren, Ashton, Adam, Zoe, Brandon, Josh, Brooke, Jeremy, Dylan, and Kalea with one great-grandchild, Mayson. He is also survived by one brother, Mark, and two sisters, Pat and Barb as well as several nieces and nephews. Walt was preceded in death by three brothers, Harold, Al and Don, and one sister, Virginia. A memorial service will be held at a later date.
You may give the family your condolences at our website www.boonefuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating in memory of Walt to the Shriners Hospitals for Children:
https://donate.lovetotherescue.org/give/119312/?utm_source=notributes2#!/donation/checkout
Boone Family Funeral Home of West Jefferson is in charge of these arrangements.
Scottville
Dr. Walter Arthur Skroch, age 82, of Scottville, passed away Saturday morning, June 13, 2020 at North Carolina Baptist Hospital. Dr. Skroch was born in Trempealeau County, WI on July 1, 1937 to Albert and Amelia Kampa Skroch. In his 30 years as professor of Horticultural Science in the NC State University College of Agriculture and Life Sciences, Skroch developed many award- winning and beneficial programs that were very impactful both locally and nationally. In particular, his work in the Christmas tree industry in western North Carolina saved tons of soil from eroding, and the program established by Skroch is standard practice in the North Carolina industry today. For this and other successful programs, Dr. Skroch was inducted into the Western NC Agricultural Hall of Fame in 2015. A native of Arcadia, Wis., Skroch received his bachelor's degree from the University of Wisconsin – River Falls and his master's and doctoral degrees from the University of Wisconsin – Madison. He joined the faculty at North Carolina State University in 1964 and served there until his retirement in 1994. A fulltime resident of Ashe County since 1997, Skroch was an active contributing member of the Ashe community.
Walt is survived by his wife, Carol Pendergraft Skroch; three daughters, Denise and husband Kirk of Apex, Joan and husband Darren of Raleigh, and Tammy and husband Robbie of Laurel Springs; two sons, Tim and wife Sharon of Garner, and Terry and wife Leigh of Garner. Walt is also survived by nine grandchildren, Ashton, Adam, Zoe, Brandon, Josh, Brooke, Jeremy, Dylan, and Kalea with one great-grandchild, Mayson. He is also survived by one brother, Mark, and two sisters, Pat and Barb as well as several nieces and nephews. Walt was preceded in death by three brothers, Harold, Al and Don, and one sister, Virginia. A memorial service will be held at a later date.
You may give the family your condolences at our website www.boonefuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating in memory of Walt to the Shriners Hospitals for Children:
https://donate.lovetotherescue.org/give/119312/?utm_source=notributes2#!/donation/checkout
Boone Family Funeral Home of West Jefferson is in charge of these arrangements.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News and Observer on Jun. 16, 2020.