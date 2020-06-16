Walter Skroch
1937 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Walter's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Walter Arthur Skroch

Scottville

Dr. Walter Arthur Skroch, age 82, of Scottville, passed away Saturday morning, June 13, 2020 at North Carolina Baptist Hospital. Dr. Skroch was born in Trempealeau County, WI on July 1, 1937 to Albert and Amelia Kampa Skroch. In his 30 years as professor of Horticultural Science in the NC State University College of Agriculture and Life Sciences, Skroch developed many award- winning and beneficial programs that were very impactful both locally and nationally. In particular, his work in the Christmas tree industry in western North Carolina saved tons of soil from eroding, and the program established by Skroch is standard practice in the North Carolina industry today. For this and other successful programs, Dr. Skroch was inducted into the Western NC Agricultural Hall of Fame in 2015. A native of Arcadia, Wis., Skroch received his bachelor's degree from the University of Wisconsin – River Falls and his master's and doctoral degrees from the University of Wisconsin – Madison. He joined the faculty at North Carolina State University in 1964 and served there until his retirement in 1994. A fulltime resident of Ashe County since 1997, Skroch was an active contributing member of the Ashe community.

Walt is survived by his wife, Carol Pendergraft Skroch; three daughters, Denise and husband Kirk of Apex, Joan and husband Darren of Raleigh, and Tammy and husband Robbie of Laurel Springs; two sons, Tim and wife Sharon of Garner, and Terry and wife Leigh of Garner. Walt is also survived by nine grandchildren, Ashton, Adam, Zoe, Brandon, Josh, Brooke, Jeremy, Dylan, and Kalea with one great-grandchild, Mayson. He is also survived by one brother, Mark, and two sisters, Pat and Barb as well as several nieces and nephews. Walt was preceded in death by three brothers, Harold, Al and Don, and one sister, Virginia. A memorial service will be held at a later date.

You may give the family your condolences at our website www.boonefuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating in memory of Walt to the Shriners Hospitals for Children:

https://donate.lovetotherescue.org/give/119312/?utm_source=notributes2#!/donation/checkout

Boone Family Funeral Home of West Jefferson is in charge of these arrangements.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News and Observer on Jun. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Boone Family Funeral Home Inc
2005 Mt Jefferson Rd
West Jefferson, NC 28694
(336) 846-7979
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved