Wanda Clawson Stein

1927-2020



Raleigh, NC



Wanda Clawson Stein (92) passed away May 6, 2020. She is survived by her husband, John Stein of Raleigh, and 5 of her 6 children, Jack Clawson of Burnsville, NC, Jill Hobson of Sparta, NC, Pam Brown of Wake Forest, Phil Clawson of Wake Forest & John Clawson of Bracey, VA. She was also blessed with nine grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her former husband, Albert and her son, Bruce.

Wanda was a member of First Presbyterian Church in Raleigh where she sang in the choir for over 40 years. She was a world traveler with trips to nearly every continent. Her other interests included listening to music, playing the piano, quilting & art.

Published in The News and Observer on May 10, 2020.
