Wanda Dean Presnell
1952 - 2020
Wanda Gray Dean Prenell

January 29, 1952 - June 28, 2020

Raleigh

Wanda Dean Presnell, 68, died Sunday. She was born in Rockingham County to the late William Clinton & Betty Gray Morgan Dean. She wore many hats in life but her heart was in Wanda's Little Rescues. She gave generously of her time caring and rescuing small dogs, mainly dachshunds. She was preceded in death by her son, Tommy Howell, & brother, Wayne Dean.

She is survived by her children, Cindy Parrish (Joseph) of Zebulon, Brian Presnell (Rebekah) of Franklinton, sister, Myra Dean of Raleigh, nephew, Brandon Collins & her personal fur babies, grand fur babies, many cousins and friends, supporters, and adopted fur babies.

Flowers welcomed, or memorial may be made to wandaslittlerescues.org

She will lie in state 12-3, Sunday, Funeral 10 am, Monday, Strickland Funeral Home & Crematory Chapel, 211 W. Third St., Wendell. With burial in Gethsemane Memorial Gardens.

Her service will be on www.facebook.com/stricklandfuneral on Tuesday afternoon.

Published in The News and Observer on Jul. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
5
Lying in State
12:00 - 03:00 PM
Strickland Funeral Home
JUL
6
Funeral
10:00 AM
Strickland Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Strickland Funeral Home
211 W. Third St.
Wendell, NC 27591
(919) 365-3612
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

2 entries
July 4, 2020
here are just no words to measure up to what a dynamic woman Mama Wanda was. Our daily conversations about the babies, coming up and swinging in McDonalds for large iced hazelnut coffees and a biscuit, watching Harry Potter and learning about dachshunds from the best. You never gave up on a lost baby and brought them in with open arms. I can see you walking across that rainbow bridge with all the babies following you. When I talked to you Saturday, I never imagined it would be the last time We said love you. What a glorious day it will be when we can once again reunite and our dream of the biggest rescue will come true. I love you yesterday, today and forever Mama❤ You test, well take it from here.
Dawn Barker
Friend
July 1, 2020
She was an Angel here on earth, caring, giving, loving the animals no one wanted or could care for. She always found to way to keep them comfortable and by their side when it was the time for the Bridge. Always grateful for any gift and never would forget to say thank you. Wanda my friend you are free now of pain and enjoy your time with the paws that went before you, they were waiting.
JACQUE CORMICK
Friend
