Wanda Gray Dean Prenell
January 29, 1952 - June 28, 2020
Raleigh
Wanda Dean Presnell, 68, died Sunday. She was born in Rockingham County to the late William Clinton & Betty Gray Morgan Dean. She wore many hats in life but her heart was in Wanda's Little Rescues. She gave generously of her time caring and rescuing small dogs, mainly dachshunds. She was preceded in death by her son, Tommy Howell, & brother, Wayne Dean.
She is survived by her children, Cindy Parrish (Joseph) of Zebulon, Brian Presnell (Rebekah) of Franklinton, sister, Myra Dean of Raleigh, nephew, Brandon Collins & her personal fur babies, grand fur babies, many cousins and friends, supporters, and adopted fur babies.
Flowers welcomed, or memorial may be made to wandaslittlerescues.org
She will lie in state 12-3, Sunday, Funeral 10 am, Monday, Strickland Funeral Home & Crematory Chapel, 211 W. Third St., Wendell. With burial in Gethsemane Memorial Gardens.
Her service will be on www.facebook.com/stricklandfuneral
on Tuesday afternoon.