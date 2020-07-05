here are just no words to measure up to what a dynamic woman Mama Wanda was. Our daily conversations about the babies, coming up and swinging in McDonalds for large iced hazelnut coffees and a biscuit, watching Harry Potter and learning about dachshunds from the best. You never gave up on a lost baby and brought them in with open arms. I can see you walking across that rainbow bridge with all the babies following you. When I talked to you Saturday, I never imagined it would be the last time We said love you. What a glorious day it will be when we can once again reunite and our dream of the biggest rescue will come true. I love you yesterday, today and forever Mama❤ You test, well take it from here.

Dawn Barker

Friend