Wanda May Yaudes
February 1, 1940 - November 10, 2019
Cary
Wanda May Yaudes, 79, of Cary, NC passed Sunday, November 10, 2019 surrounded by her loving family at Transitions LifeCare, Raleigh, NC.
She was born in Battle Creek, Michigan to the late Lester and Leah (Klingman) Hand on February 1, 1940. Wanda graduated from Battle Creek Central in 1958. She married Ronald Yaudes in 1961 and was a loving mother to four daughters. In her free time, Wanda loved craft projects and traveling. Wanda is survived by her husband of 58 years, Ronald; her four daughters, Cindy Yaudes of Raleigh, Debby (Tim) Brown of Cary, Michele Montanez of Cary, Krista (Jeremy) White of Columbia MD; four grandchildren, Quinn, Raven, Kierra, and Gabriel; sisters, Beverly (Tom) Williams of Lake Wales, FL, Sherill (Morris) Rausch of Kissimmee, FL, Sandy (Robert) West of Lansing, MI, and Carolyn (Jim) Humeston of Battle Creek, MI.
The family will receive friends from 1:00 – 2:00 pm on Saturday, November 16, 2019, with a funeral service immediately following at 2pm at Brown-Wynne Funeral Home, 200 SE Maynard Rd. Cary, NC 27511.
Burial will follow at a later date at Floral Lawn Memorial Gardens, in Battle Creek MI.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made in Wanda's honor to Transtions LifeCare or the Tammy Lynn Center
Published in The News & Observer on Nov. 14, 2019