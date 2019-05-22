Wanda Pauline Miller



Kokomo, IN



Wanda Pauline Miller, 93, Kokomo passed away May, 20 2019. She was born March 25, 1926 to Fred and Hazel (Garber) Bullick. She is preceded in death by her husband, a son Warren and daughter Patricia. She is survived by two sons Tony, his wife Cheryl from Coasta Mesa, CA and Gregory, his wife Lenda from Garner, NC. Four grandchildren and five great grandchildren. One sister Martha Chain from Logansport, IN.



Wanda retired from Delco in 1989 and was a member of Zion Tabernacle Church before moving due to her health to North Carolina to be near her son Greg. While in North Carolina she was a member of Temple of Pentecost Church. Upon moving back to Kokomo, IN in 2017 she resumed her membership in Zion Tabernacle Church. She enjoyed teaching Sunday school over the years impacting all age groups. She was involved in fund raising at Zion Tabernacle assisting with her homemade chicken noodle dinners. Wanda touched countless individual lives and will be remembered as a woman of prayer.



Services will be Friday May 24th 11:00am at Zion Tabernacle Church 404 W. Jefferson St. Kokomo, IN 46901 with visiting from 10:00am until time of service. Visitation will be Thursday May 23rd 5-7pm at Ellers Mortuary Webster St. Chapel 3400 S. Webster St. Kokomo, IN 46902. Burial will be in Sunset Memory Gardens following the conclusion of service. Pastor Bobby Carter will be officiating. Published in The News & Observer on May 22, 2019