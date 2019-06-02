Wanda Hayes Seate



November 15, 1949 - May 31, 2019



Rocky Mount, NC



Wanda Hayes Seate went to be with the Lord on Friday, May 31, 2019, at the age of 69. She was born in Durham County on November 15, 1949 and was a graduate of Northern Durham High School and Craven Community College. She was baptized, confirmed her faith and was a faithful member of Mt. Sylvan United Methodist Church during her childhood and teen years. Early in life, she aspired to be a pastor's wife. She married Billy Fenton Seate on November 23, 1967, and fulfilled her dream after he earned his M. Div. and D. Min. and was ordained as a Methodist minister.



Wanda's second love was family. She aspired to be a mother and dearly loved her two children, Amy and Adam. Her life was further enhanced when she became the "MiMi" of Jacob, Landon, Nathan and Aaron. Wanda was the fourth born, youngest surviving child of Lantie Lee and Annie Louise Hayes. She faithfully and actively loved and enjoyed her parents, siblings and their families all her life.



Wanda's third love and vocation was forming and teaching children. She served as a Sunday School teacher and worked as a teacher's assistant in the various places wherever Billy's ministry carried them. She loved, cared for, and taught all children equally. Wanda's trademark characteristic's include a genuine beauty – inside and out- and an active love that was deep, kind and selfless. She was a faithful, committed wife, mother, grandmother, daughter, sister, aunt, cousin, neighbor and friend. She will be sorely missed and never forgotten.



Wanda is survived by her husband, the Rev. Dr. Billy Fenton Seate; two children the Rev. Adam Fenton Seate and his wife, Jennifer; and Amy Faith Seate Quigley and her husband, Jay; four grandchildren, Jacob Wesley Seate, Landon James Quigley, Nathan Hayes Quigley, and Aaron Fenton Seate; brother-in-laws, Jimmy Seate and his wife, Sara, and George Timberlake, and sister-in-law, Brenda Hayes as well as several nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by siblings, Cordelia Hayes Tucker, Foy Carlton Hayes, Carol Hayes Painter and Dennis Milton Hayes.



A Celebration of the Life of Wanda Hayes Seate will be held at 2:00 P.M. on Saturday, June 8, 2019, at Englewood United Methodist Church located at 300 S. Circle Dr., Rocky Mount, NC 27804, preceded by visitation at 1:00 P.M.



Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.wclfh.com. Watkins Cooper Lyon Funeral Home is caring for the Seate family. Published in The News & Observer on June 2, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary