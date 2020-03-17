Home

Thomas Funeral Home
401 N. Ennis Street
Fuquay-Varina, NC 27526
(919) 552-4171
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 18, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Funeral service
Wednesday, Mar. 18, 2020
11:00 AM
Wanda W. Averette


1931 - 2020
Wanda W. Averette Obituary
Wanda Watkins Averette

Fuquay-Varina

Wanda Watkins Averette, age 89, passed away on Saturday, March 14, 2020. A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, March 18, 2020 at Thomas Funeral Home Chapel, 401 North Ennis Street Fuquay-Varina. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Entombment will follow the service at Montlawn Memorial Park.

A native of Granville County, she was the daughter of the late John Kenneth and Henrietta Wheeler Watkins. She dedicated her life to caring for her family.

Wanda was preceded in death by her husband, Richard Glenn Averette and 9 siblings.

She is survived by 4 daughters, Deborah Averette Ryder and husband, Bob of Harrisonburg, VA, Glenda Averette Hughes and husband, Brouck of Fuquay-Varina, Alice Averette Russler and husband, Mark of Carolina Beach and Kimberly Averette Canova of Myrtle Beach, SC; one brother, Cecil Watkins; 11 grandchildren and 20 great grandchildren.

The family wishes to thank all the caregivers at the Courtyards at Berne Village in New Bern for their loving care and staff at 3HC Home Health and Hospice Care.

Memorial can be made to The Alzheimer's Foundation of America, www.alzfdn.org or 322 Eighth Avenue, 16th floor, New York, NY 10001.

Online condolences may be left at thomasfuneral.com.
Published in The News & Observer on Mar. 17, 2020
