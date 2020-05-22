Wandra A. Raynor
October 29, 1942 - May 17, 2020
Angier
Wandra Adams Stewart Raynor, 77, loving mother, wife, teacher and friend passed away on Sunday. Wandra was born and raised in Angier, NC to LaComa and Alene Mangum Adams. Wandra was Valedictorian of her graduating class at Angier High School. She later married S/Sgt. Donald David Stewart of Coats NC. Unfortunately, Stewarts plane was shot down in Vietnam, leaving behind Wandra and an infant daughter, Dona. She later married Ira Kent Raynor of Angier NC, a widower who had one son, Rick. Together they formed a family which later included their son, Adam. Wandra had an early passion for education and teaching. She was a graduate of Campbell University with a BS in Elementary Education, an MA in Early Childhood Education; an EdS Degree from East Carolina University with certification in Superintendent and Curriculum Specialist. She served as an educator in K-3, 8th grade and 8 years as an Assistant Principal. Thirty plus years in Harnett County was a very satisfying, rewarding and never a dull moment in her career. In addition, Wandra taught GED classes for Wake Tech and Central Carolina Community College, English as a second language and Adult night reading classes in surrounding communities.
Kent and Wandra opened Angier Paint and Wallpaper Service Inc. in 1973, where she was instrumental in the development of the business. Wandra was very active in the surrounding community where she was president of Delta Kappa Gamma a teaching fraternity honor society. Kent and Wandra were founding members of the Angier Eastern Star. Wandra was instrumental in the Angier High School Reunion when Angier HS was torn down and renovated. Wandra also enjoyed her students outside the classroom, by coaching golf, and being an advisor for the Stock Market Club. Wandra loved traveling, had a passion for shopping, reading, painting and was writing a book about her experiences involving her first husband in Vietnam and her extensive search to find his remains. She loved spending time with family and friends, her grandchildren and fur grandchildren.
She retired to Emerald Isle, NC with her fiancé, Jerry Willis. Wandra always had a smile on her face that could light up any room and a kind word for all.
Wandra was preceded in death by her parents, Lacoma and Alene Adams; husbands, Donald Stewart and Kent Raynor; brother, Wayne Adams and a beloved mother-in-law, Alice Raynor. She is lovingly remembered and missed by many family and friends, including her brother, Winton Adams (Diane); sister, Wyonna Johnson (Charlie); brother, Warren Adams (Donna) and sister, Wincer Best. Children, Rick, Dona and Adam (Jacquelyn). Grandchildren, Trevor, Madison, Tanner, Alex, Jared, Mary Ashburn, Reed; fur grandchildren, Honeybadger, Allie Belle, Mille, Dodger, Zeus and Apolo.
Due to COVID-19, the family will do a lying in state at Bryan-Lee Funeral Home in Anger, NC on Thurs, May 21 from 2:00-7:00pm. Anyone who would like to come pay their respects may attend and sign the registry. The family will hold a private burial on Friday. The family plans to host a memorial celebration of Wandra's life once it is safe to do so. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to the Vietnam Veterans of America, vva.org (acknowledgements should be directed to Jacquelyn at jraynorapw@gmail.com) or Autism Society of NC, autismsociety-nc.org in Wandra's memory. Condolences to the family may be made at bryanleefuneralhome.com.
October 29, 1942 - May 17, 2020
Angier
Wandra Adams Stewart Raynor, 77, loving mother, wife, teacher and friend passed away on Sunday. Wandra was born and raised in Angier, NC to LaComa and Alene Mangum Adams. Wandra was Valedictorian of her graduating class at Angier High School. She later married S/Sgt. Donald David Stewart of Coats NC. Unfortunately, Stewarts plane was shot down in Vietnam, leaving behind Wandra and an infant daughter, Dona. She later married Ira Kent Raynor of Angier NC, a widower who had one son, Rick. Together they formed a family which later included their son, Adam. Wandra had an early passion for education and teaching. She was a graduate of Campbell University with a BS in Elementary Education, an MA in Early Childhood Education; an EdS Degree from East Carolina University with certification in Superintendent and Curriculum Specialist. She served as an educator in K-3, 8th grade and 8 years as an Assistant Principal. Thirty plus years in Harnett County was a very satisfying, rewarding and never a dull moment in her career. In addition, Wandra taught GED classes for Wake Tech and Central Carolina Community College, English as a second language and Adult night reading classes in surrounding communities.
Kent and Wandra opened Angier Paint and Wallpaper Service Inc. in 1973, where she was instrumental in the development of the business. Wandra was very active in the surrounding community where she was president of Delta Kappa Gamma a teaching fraternity honor society. Kent and Wandra were founding members of the Angier Eastern Star. Wandra was instrumental in the Angier High School Reunion when Angier HS was torn down and renovated. Wandra also enjoyed her students outside the classroom, by coaching golf, and being an advisor for the Stock Market Club. Wandra loved traveling, had a passion for shopping, reading, painting and was writing a book about her experiences involving her first husband in Vietnam and her extensive search to find his remains. She loved spending time with family and friends, her grandchildren and fur grandchildren.
She retired to Emerald Isle, NC with her fiancé, Jerry Willis. Wandra always had a smile on her face that could light up any room and a kind word for all.
Wandra was preceded in death by her parents, Lacoma and Alene Adams; husbands, Donald Stewart and Kent Raynor; brother, Wayne Adams and a beloved mother-in-law, Alice Raynor. She is lovingly remembered and missed by many family and friends, including her brother, Winton Adams (Diane); sister, Wyonna Johnson (Charlie); brother, Warren Adams (Donna) and sister, Wincer Best. Children, Rick, Dona and Adam (Jacquelyn). Grandchildren, Trevor, Madison, Tanner, Alex, Jared, Mary Ashburn, Reed; fur grandchildren, Honeybadger, Allie Belle, Mille, Dodger, Zeus and Apolo.
Due to COVID-19, the family will do a lying in state at Bryan-Lee Funeral Home in Anger, NC on Thurs, May 21 from 2:00-7:00pm. Anyone who would like to come pay their respects may attend and sign the registry. The family will hold a private burial on Friday. The family plans to host a memorial celebration of Wandra's life once it is safe to do so. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to the Vietnam Veterans of America, vva.org (acknowledgements should be directed to Jacquelyn at jraynorapw@gmail.com) or Autism Society of NC, autismsociety-nc.org in Wandra's memory. Condolences to the family may be made at bryanleefuneralhome.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News and Observer on May 22, 2020.