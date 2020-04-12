|
|
Ward James Dunham, Jr.
Raleigh
Ward James Dunham, Jr., 90, of Raleigh, passed away on Tuesday, April 7, 2020 in Raleigh. He was born August 5, 1929 in Kingston, New York, a son of the late Ward James Dunham, Sr, and Florence Mary (Pelham) Dunham. Ward was predeceased by his two daughters, Caroline Dunham and Susie Dunham Richards.
Ward served in the US Army, and retired after many years working for IBM. He was an avid Duke fan, enjoyed trout fishing and spending time outdoors.
He is survived by his wife, Marjorie Dunham, his son Ward James Dunham III, and 5 grandchildren.
At this time no services will be held.
A service of Bright Funeral Home 405 S. Main St. Wake Forest, NC 27587.
www.brightfunerals.com
Published in The News & Observer on Apr. 12, 2020