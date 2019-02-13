Home

Lea Funeral Home
2500 Poole Road
Raleigh, NC 27610
(919) 231-1000
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 15, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
First Baptist Church
101 S. Wilmington St.
Raleigh, NC
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Feb. 15, 2019
12:00 PM
First Baptist Church
101 S. Wilmington St.
Raleigh, NC
View Map
Warner Reynold Johnson Sr.


1926 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Warner Reynold Johnson Sr. Obituary
Warner " Coach" Johnson

April 22, 1926 - February 9, 2019

Raleigh

Warner Reynold Johnson, Sr. of Raleigh, NC departed this life on Saturday, February 9, 2019.

Funeral Service: 12:00 PM, Friday, February 15, 2019 at First Baptist Church, 101 S. Wilmington St., Raleigh, NC.

Visitation: 11:00 AM - 12:00 PM, preceding the funeral service at the church..

Interment: Carolina Biblical Gardens, Garner, NC.

Survivors: Wife, Louise M. Johnson; Sons, Warner Reynold Johnson, Jr., New York and Lewis Elgin Johnson, Florida; Sister, Dorothy Warner, Maryland; a host of nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations in Mr. Johnson's name to Transitions LifeCare, 200 Hospice Circle, Raleigh, NC

Arrangements by Lea Funeral home, (919) 231-1000, online condolences at www.leafuneralhome.com
Published in The News & Observer on Feb. 13, 2019
