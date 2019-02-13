|
Warner " Coach" Johnson
April 22, 1926 - February 9, 2019
Raleigh
Warner Reynold Johnson, Sr. of Raleigh, NC departed this life on Saturday, February 9, 2019.
Funeral Service: 12:00 PM, Friday, February 15, 2019 at First Baptist Church, 101 S. Wilmington St., Raleigh, NC.
Visitation: 11:00 AM - 12:00 PM, preceding the funeral service at the church..
Interment: Carolina Biblical Gardens, Garner, NC.
Survivors: Wife, Louise M. Johnson; Sons, Warner Reynold Johnson, Jr., New York and Lewis Elgin Johnson, Florida; Sister, Dorothy Warner, Maryland; a host of nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations in Mr. Johnson's name to Transitions LifeCare, 200 Hospice Circle, Raleigh, NC
Arrangements by Lea Funeral home, (919) 231-1000, online condolences at www.leafuneralhome.com
Published in The News & Observer on Feb. 13, 2019