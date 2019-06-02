Home

Brown-Wynne Funeral Home
200 Southeast Maynard Road
Cary, NC 27511
(919) 467-8108
Memorial service
Saturday, Jun. 15, 2019
2:00 PM
White Plains United Methodist Church
313 SE Maynard Rd.
Cary, NC
View Map
Warren E. Scott


1932 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Warren E. Scott Obituary
Warren Edward Scott

Fuquay Varina

Warren Edward Scott, 87, passed away on Tuesday, May 28, 2019. Born the only child to Glenn D. and Happy T. Scott on Friday, May 13, 1932 in Vinton, VA. Warren attended Roanoke County schools and served in the US Air Force (1951-1955) during the Korean Conflict at Kimpo Air Base. He married Shirley Crafton in 1956. He had numerous hobbies, enjoyed working with Boy Scout troops in VA, Minnesota and NC. Warren attended White Plains United Methodist Church since 1970. He retired from IBM after 37 years.

Warren is survived by his wife, Shirley; son, Kevin (Valerie); daughter, Elaine Austin (Lyman); four grandsons, Trent Austin (Katie), Colin Scott, Glenn Scott and Ben Austin; and great grandson, Nash Warren Austin.

A memorial service will be held at White Plains United Methodist Church (313 SE Maynard Rd., Cary, NC 27511) on Saturday, June 15th at 2:00pm, immediately followed by a reception in the Christian Life Center.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be made to White Plains United Methodist Church or Transtions LifeCare (250 Hospice Circle, Raleigh, NC 27607).

Condolences may be sent at: www.brownwynnecary.com
Published in The News & Observer from June 2 to June 13, 2019
