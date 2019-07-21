Home

Memorial service
Monday, Jul. 22, 2019
3:00 PM
Capital Oaks
6498 Ray Road
Raleigh, NC
Warren Howard Bross


1928 - 2019
Warren Howard Bross Obituary
Warren Howard Bross

March 29, 1928 - July 12, 2019

Raleigh

Warren 91, a resident of Capital Oaks in Raleigh NC, passed away on July 12, 2019. Warren was born on March 29, 1928 in Chicago, IL to the late Edward & Agnes Bross. After serving in the U.S. Army, he returned to Chicago where he worked for E.I. DuPont for 34 years.

Warren is survived by his beloved wife LaVerne of 67 years, son Guy Bross and wife Maureen of Raleigh, NC and son Scott Bross and wife Pattie of Wilmette, IL; grandchildren Austin, Kelly, Brendan, Colin & Lea.

A memorial service will be held Monday, July 22, 2019 at Capital Oaks, 6498 Ray Road, Raleigh, NC 27613 at 3:00pm. Condolences to the family at www.brownwynne.com
Published in The News & Observer on July 21, 2019
