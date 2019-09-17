Home

Warren Roeck


1925 - 2019
Warren Francis Roeck

January 3, 1925 - September 13, 2019

Raleigh

Warren Francis Roeck passed away peacefully, September 13, 2019 at the age of 94. He was predeceased by his beloved wife of 63 years, Laura P. Roeck on July 15, 2017. He will be greatly missed by his daughter Linda Troutman and her husband Larry, son Robert W. Roeck and his wife Pam; his grandchildren Parker Troutman and his wife Stephanie, Lauren Roeck, Robert R. Roeck and his wife Jaubrie.

The family will have a private celebration of his life.

Memorial donations may be made in his memory to:

Transitions Life Care

250 Hospice Circle Raleigh NC 27607

or transitionslifecare.org/donate

"Your life was a blessing, your memory a treasure, you are loved beyond words, and missed beyond measure."
Published in The News & Observer on Sept. 17, 2019
