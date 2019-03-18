Home

Bryan-Lee Funeral Home
300 E McIver St
Angier, NC 27501
(919) 639-8225
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 18, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Tuesday, Mar. 19, 2019
12:00 PM
Kennebec Baptist Church
January 29, 1945 - March 16, 2019

Angier

Wayne Allen Taylor, 76, died at his residence on Saturday. He was a loving and devoted husband, father and grandfather as well as a friend to all. He retired from the public service department of the Town of Angier after 30 years of service. He also served the Angier Fire Department for 35 years.

Funeral services will be held at 12:00 PM Tuesday at Kennebec Baptist Church. Burial will follow at Lakeside Memorial Gardens.

Surviving are his wife, Maleen Taylor; sons, Todd Taylor (Catherine) of Washington, NC, Marty Champion (Shelley) of Quinton, VA, and Robbie Champion (Delane) of Lillington; sister, Irene Jones of Fuquay-Varina; brother, James Taylor of Fuquay-Varina; nine grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren.

The family will receive friends at Bryan-Lee Funeral Home, Angier from 6:00-8:00 PM Monday.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Angier Fire Department,309 Broad St., Angier, NC 27501 or Kennebec Baptist Church, 9808 Kennebec Church Road, Angier, NC 27501.

Condolences may be made to the family at bryan-leefuneralhome.com
Published in The News & Observer on Mar. 18, 2019
