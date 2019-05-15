Wayne Arthur Cobb



Raleigh



Wayne Arthur Cobb died peacefully in Raleigh on May 13, 2019 at the age of 77 following complications from flu and pneumonia. Wayne is survived by his loving wife of 47 years, Kelly Knott Cobb.



Wayne was born in Michigan on December 6, 1941, and was the son of the late Verna Cobb Niemeyer and Ernest Cobb. A graduate of Michigan State University, Wayne was a real estate broker who had a successful career in property management and real estate. A man of many talents, he enjoyed art, cooking and entertaining at home, fishing, sports, music, movies, traveling, and Blowing Rock. He enjoyed all things cars, especially his red Corvette and car club. Wayne cherished his beloved pets and constant companions, Lilly and Daisy.



Wayne was generous and kind, a caring husband, family member and friend to all. His positive outlook on life endeared him to everyone. Wayne's infectious smile, good nature, and helpful spirit warmed all those around him. He loved his wife, Kelly, dearly, and they enjoyed 47 happy years together.



In addition to his wife, left to cherish his memory are his North Carolina family, Terry and Kay Carroll, Susan and Tom Harris, Frank and Betsy Knott, Ray Carroll, Alan Carroll, Allison Carroll, Tom Harris, John and Courtney Harris, and Fronia Knott, and many special great nieces and nephews. He also leaves behind David Cobb (Gloria), and his daughters Jessica and Kim of Michigan.



A celebration of Wayne's life will be held at 3:00 Thursday, May 16, Kirk of Kildare, Presbyterian Church, Cary. Visitation will be starting at 2:00 and again after the service. Feel free to wear bright colors in celebration of Wayne's life.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be directed to The Kelly Cobb Scholarship, Meredith College, or Saving Grace. Published in The News & Observer on May 15, 2019