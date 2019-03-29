Wayne E. Johnson



September 22, 1944 - March 26, 2019



Garner



On March 26th, Wayne Eugene Johnson was ushered into heaven by his savior due to a decision he made for Christ the last Sunday in 1967 at Midway Baptist Church.



Wayne grew up in Garner, where he was given the name "Traveler" because he was always leaving home to find new adventures. In October 1965, his son Timothy was born. Wayne loved his son immensely and instilled in him a passion for family, strong work ethic and good Christian Values.



Wayne was a strong Christian man who served the Lord in various capacities including; Teacher, Deacon, Bus Pastor, and Usher. He owned and operated A1 Welding from 1983 until 2016 when his health failed. Although he had little formal education, he had the mind of an engineer, was an excellent problem solver, and gifted welder. Wayne passed away in his home surrounded by loving family.



Funeral services will be 1:00 PM Saturday at Mid-Way Baptist Church. Burial will follow at Montlawn Memorial Park.



The family will receive friends Friday from 6:00-8:00 PM at Bryan-Lee Funeral Home, Garner.



He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Carolyn Tew Johnson, son Tim Johnson (Kim), granddaughter Haley Otto (Nate) for whom his fun loving spirit will live on, and grandson Grayson Johnson who he passed on his talent and passion for welding. He is also survived by sister-in-law Sandra Johnson, and his loving sister Cathie Mangum.



He was preceded in death by parents Otis and Martha Amelia Johnson, brothers; Ned Johnson, Samuel Johnson, Timothy Johnson, and sister, Janie Stone.



Special thanks to caregivers Katie Maine and Kristie Brown and the Midway Baptist Church Ministries.



Arrangements by Bryan-Lee Funeral Home, Garner.



Arrangements by Bryan-Lee Funeral Home, Garner.