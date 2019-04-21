|
Wayne Earl Thompson, Sr.
Burgaw
Mr. Wayne Earl Thompson, Sr. age 76 of Burgaw, NC died Tuesday April 16, 2019 at New Hanover Regional Medical Center.
Mr. Thompson was born in New Hanover County on May 9, 1942 and was the son of the late George Earl Thompson and Doris Lancaster Thompson. He was a Realtor with Thompson and Thompson of Emerald Isle for many years. Wayne loved beach music and inshore fishing, especially flounder gigging and a good cup of coffee.
He is survived by two sons, Wayne Earl Thompson, Jr. and wife Becky of Raleigh, Michael S. Thompson of Burgaw; four grandchildren, Lance Michael Thompson, Cierra Logan Goodling, Cody Thompson, Lindsey Thompson; four great-grandchildren, Logan, Sophia, Riley, Sterling; a sister, Sue Thompson Schwartz of Pittsboro, NC; a brother, George Kurt Thompson Sr. and wife Sue Wilkinson of Emerald Isle.
A celebration of life will be held Saturday April 27th, 2019 at two o'clock in the afternoon at the Sunrise Mausoleum Chapel of Oleander Memorial Gardens, Bradley Drive, Wilmington, NC.
