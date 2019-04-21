Home

POWERED BY

Services
White Funeral and Cremation Service
603 Ocean Hwy E
Bolivia, NC 28422
(910) 754-6848
For more information about
Wayne Thompson
View Funeral Home Obituary
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Apr. 27, 2019
2:00 PM
Sunrise Mausoleum Chapel of Oleander Memorial Gardens
Bradley Drive
Wilmington, NC
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Wayne Thompson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Wayne Earl Thompson Sr.


1942 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Wayne Earl Thompson Sr. Obituary
Wayne Earl Thompson, Sr.

Burgaw

Mr. Wayne Earl Thompson, Sr. age 76 of Burgaw, NC died Tuesday April 16, 2019 at New Hanover Regional Medical Center.

Mr. Thompson was born in New Hanover County on May 9, 1942 and was the son of the late George Earl Thompson and Doris Lancaster Thompson. He was a Realtor with Thompson and Thompson of Emerald Isle for many years. Wayne loved beach music and inshore fishing, especially flounder gigging and a good cup of coffee.

He is survived by two sons, Wayne Earl Thompson, Jr. and wife Becky of Raleigh, Michael S. Thompson of Burgaw; four grandchildren, Lance Michael Thompson, Cierra Logan Goodling, Cody Thompson, Lindsey Thompson; four great-grandchildren, Logan, Sophia, Riley, Sterling; a sister, Sue Thompson Schwartz of Pittsboro, NC; a brother, George Kurt Thompson Sr. and wife Sue Wilkinson of Emerald Isle.

A celebration of life will be held Saturday April 27th, 2019 at two o'clock in the afternoon at the Sunrise Mausoleum Chapel of Oleander Memorial Gardens, Bradley Drive, Wilmington, NC.

You may offer online condolences at www.whitefuneralservicesupply.com

White Funeral and Cremation Service, 603 Ocean Highway, Bolivia (910) 754-6848
Published in The News & Observer on Apr. 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of White Funeral and Cremation Service
Download Now