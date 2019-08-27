Home

Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Wayne Lee Janes


1952 - 2019
Wayne Lee Janes Obituary
Wayne Lee Janes

May 26, 1952-August 23, 2019

Raleigh

Wayne Lee Janes of Raleigh, left this earth peacefully on August 23, 2019.

Wayne is survived by his wife of 47 years, Pamela Janes; his daughters, Angela West & her husband, Devin West; Chantel Janes; and his 4 grandchildren.

Services for Wayne Lee Janes are being held on Friday, August 30, 2019, from 3:00 pm to 5:00 pm at the Brown-Wynne Funeral Home on Millbrook Road.

In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations to the .
Published in The News & Observer on Aug. 27, 2019
