Wayne Lee Janes
May 26, 1952-August 23, 2019
Raleigh
Wayne Lee Janes of Raleigh, left this earth peacefully on August 23, 2019.
Wayne is survived by his wife of 47 years, Pamela Janes; his daughters, Angela West & her husband, Devin West; Chantel Janes; and his 4 grandchildren.
Services for Wayne Lee Janes are being held on Friday, August 30, 2019, from 3:00 pm to 5:00 pm at the Brown-Wynne Funeral Home on Millbrook Road.
In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations to the .
Published in The News & Observer on Aug. 27, 2019