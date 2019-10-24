|
Wayne Michael Miuccio
February 23, 1960 - October 18, 2019
Apex
Wayne Michael Miuccio, of Apex, died unexpectedly on October 18, 2019 in Cary, NC at the age of 59.
Wayne was born on February 23, 1960 in Kingston, New York. At the age of 16, his family moved to North Carolina, where he remained until his death. Wayne is a 1978 graduate of Apex High School.
Wayne had a long and exciting career in local radio. To many colleagues and friends, he was known as "Wayne Michaels". He had a nighttime show called 'Wayne's World' at G105, where he spent many years, after which in 1994 he moved to WRAL-MIX 101.5 and eventually settled into a long term position on the morning show.
He was passionate about sports and enjoyed watching the Wolfpack and his beloved NY Mets.
Wayne is survived by his wife Kris, children Danielle (Andrew) Tremblay, Andrew, Kelsey and Shea Miuccio of the home and a grandson Austin Tremblay. He is also survived by his father and stepmother, Anthony and Martha Miuccio, a brother Dean (Alison) Miuccio, and many inlaws, cousins, nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his mother Constance Rappleyea Miuccio and brother Jay Anthony Miuccio.
A memorial service will be held on Friday, October 25th at 4:00pm at Apex Funeral Home. Family will receive friends and guests following the service until 6:00pm.
Published in The News & Observer on Oct. 24, 2019