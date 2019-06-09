Wayne Bryant Morris



January 9, 1937 - June 4, 2019



Charlotte



Wayne Bryant Morris made his trip to heaven on June 4, 2019. He was the son of his loving parents Bryant Ivey Morris and Laura Anderson Morris. He was born in Angier, NC on January 9, 1937. He was born early and his parent's story was that his first crib was a dresser drawer as the nursery was not yet ready. Wayne was raised largely in Apex, NC, where he attended school through high school. He began his college education at East Carolina, but transferred to North Carolina State College (later NCSU) for a baseball scholarship. He was a pitcher for the remainder of his college years graduating in 1961 with a degree in civil engineering.



Following graduation Wayne accepted a job at Fort Belvoir, VA where he worked for 13 years as an engineer. In 1974 Wayne returned to NC to work for the Environmental Protection Agency. For the next three decades he worked on many building projects in the Research Triangle Park including the Human Studies Facility on the UNC-Chapel Hill campus and the Environmental Research Center in RTP, NC. Wayne retired in August 1997 and enjoyed many years of retirement.



Wayne is survived by his wife of 36 years, Jewel Morris, his daughters, Hollie Gironda, Jennifer Megan and husband Mark, and Tracy Finch Dodson and husband Mike. His grandchildren include Daniel and Michael Gironda, Alexa, Jack and Johnny Megan and Ella Dodson. He is also survived by his loving sister, Diane Tyrell of North Myrtle Beach, SC and his remarkable sister-in-law De J Morris of Apex, NC.



Wayne never met a stranger. He was kind to all those he knew. He remained close to many friends in Apex and the RTP areas through his love of golf and baseball. He played in the Apex Golf Association for more than 3 decades. He will be remembered for his kindness, love and generosity.



A celebration to remember him will be held at the MacGregor Draft House in Cary, NC on Saturday, June 15 from 5:00pm-7:00pm. All family and friends are invited. Burial is private.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Wayne's name to The Ivey Memory Center, 6030 Park South Drive, Charlotte, NC 28210 Published in The News & Observer on June 9, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary