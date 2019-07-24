|
Wayne S. Ackley
Cary
Wayne S. Ackley, 68, passed away, July 20, 2019. He was born on April 16, 1951 in Johnson City, NY.
Wayne worked with application development, RGA golf, and photography.
Wayne is survived by his wife, Beverly; children, Sean (Andi), Brian and Bethany (Adrian); grandchildren, Amiria and A'mir; mother, Jean M. Ackley of Vestal, NY; sister, Laura Lindsley (Rick) of Vestal, NY; and brother, Mark Ackley (Cecilia) of Shreveport, LA. He was preceded in death by his father, Willard Ackley.
A celebration of Wayne's life will be held Friday, July 26, 5PM - 7PM at the Hilton Garden Inn, 131 Columbus Avenue, Cary, NC 27518.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Wayne's memory to SAFE Haven for Cats, 8431-137 Garvey Drive, Raleigh, NC 27616.
Condolences may be sent at: www.brownwynnecary.com
Published in The News & Observer on July 24, 2019