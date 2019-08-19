|
Wayne T. Thompson
December 27, 1965 - August 15, 2019
Durham
Wayne Thomas Thompson, 53, of Durham, passed Thursday morning, August 15, 2019 at home with his fur babies Loy Simone and Barood. An intimate memorial service will be held on the Duke Kunshan University campus on Monday, August 19, 2019 at 4:30 pm. A Celebration of Life service will be held 3:00 pm Sunday, August 25, 2019 at Umstead Park United Church of Christ, 8208 Brownleigh Dr., Raleigh. A native of Brooks, GA, Wayne was the son of Eugene and Doris Thompson. He was a 1983 graduate of Griffin High School, 1987 graduate of Mercer University and 1989 graduate of University of Georgia, Athens. Wayne began his career at the University of North Carolina at Chapel as a Residence Area Director. In 1991, Wayne moved to Duke School of Nursing, to Student Information Services and Systems (SISS), then to Duke Kunshan University, China as Associate Dean of Student Information Service & Systems. Wayne is survived by his parents a sister Teresa Musselwhite (Tommy) of Macon, GA a brother Barry Thompson (Judy) of Griffin, GA and 4 nieces and nephews. His family of friends, Linda Evans, Anne Joyner, Jae Joyner, Lois Wright, Pam Watkins and Pat Vereen. In lieu of flowers, please make memorials to the Music Department of Umstead Park United Church of Christ or to sighthoundunderground.com
Published in The News & Observer on Aug. 19, 2019