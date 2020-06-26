Wilton D. "Skinny" Ashworth
July 6, 1922 - June 23, 2020
Fuquay-Varina
W.D. "Skinny" Ashworth, 97, died June 23, 2020 at Windsor Point in Fuquay-Varina. Born in Corinth, Chatham County, to Rufus and Cornelia Ashworth, Skinny was predeceased by his parents; his wife, Jane Beasley Ashworth, originally of Apex; sisters, Evelyn A. Smith and Frances A. Senter; and brothers, Thomas R. Ashworth, Charles T. Ashworth, and Jimmy B. Ashworth. Surviving are his brothers, Ralph H. Ashworth and Max E. Ashworth (Betty); sister, Mollie A. Stephenson; sister-in-law, Ida J. Ashworth; and several nieces and nephews.
Skinny, the second of nine children, graduated from Fuquay Springs High School and then enlisted in the Army, serving in France, England, Belgium, and Germany during WWII. He was a 32nd degree Mason and a Shriner.
Skinny rejoined his father's family business, Ashworth Clothing, established in 1937, when he returned from the War, retiring after 50 years in 1992. Working full-time with his father, brother Jimmy, and nephew, Steve Ashworth, Skinny never met a stranger. He had a smile for everyone and because he was a "people person," he spent much of each day at the store, even after his retirement.
Graveside services will be held at 11 AM, Saturday, June 27, 2020, at Greenlawn Memorial Park: 1621 Broad St., Fuquay-Varina, NC 27526.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials may be made to First United Methodist Church of Fuquay-Varina: 402 N. Main St., Fuquay-Varina, NC 27526.
Arrangements by Thomas Funeral Home. Condolences may be made to thomasfuneral.com
Published in The News and Observer on Jun. 26, 2020.