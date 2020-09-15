WD McRoy, Jr.
August 12, 1931 – September 11, 2020
Goldsboro
William David "WD" McRoy, Jr., 89, passed away peacefully on Friday at Springmoor Retirement Community in Raleigh. WD, also known as Mac, was born in Raleigh to the late William David McRoy and Pearl Stewart McRoy.
His true passion was sports, especially Duke athletics. He played football at Goldsboro High School and was a scholarship football player at Duke University where he was a member of Phi Delta Theta Fraternity. After graduating from Duke in 1954, he served his country in the United States Army. He returned to Goldsboro where he served as head coach of the Goldsboro High School varsity football team. In 1962, he received his Masters in School Administration from East Carolina University. He taught Vocational Education at Goldsboro High School and retired after 30 years as the Vocational Director for the Goldsboro City Schools. He helped impact the lives of many students in choosing a career path.
In addition to playing sports and coaching, officiating sports was a huge part of his life. He traveled throughout Eastern NC officiating football, basketball, baseball, softball, and volleyball from the 1950s to 2000s. WD also enjoyed golf with his friends. He will be remembered by his charm, quick wit, and his smile.
WD was a proud Eagle Scout, and his dedication to his community was reflected in his work serving on the boards of organizations that advocated for children and adults with special needs. His volunteer and leadership work benefited the Wayne Opportunity Center and O'Berry Center. WD was a long-time member of the Rotary Club of Goldsboro, he served Rotary District 7720 as their District Governor, and he was recognized by Rotary International as a Paul Harris Fellow. WD faithfully served St. Luke and St. Paul United Methodist Churches. The loves in WD's life were God, his wife of almost 68 years, family, friends, and of course Duke sports.
WD is survived by his wife Geraldine "Jerri" Worrell McRoy; children, Leigh Edwards, Larry McRoy, David McRoy, Ginny Vickery and husband John, Rebekah Williams and husband Travis; grandchildren, Alise Fredrickson and husband Nate, Sarah Benko and husband Steven, Anna Potter and husband Jacob, Chelsea Vickery, Jacob Vickery, and wife Jasmine, Casey Vickery, Caroline Williams, Langdon Williams, and Molly Williams; and great-grandchildren, Clara Rose, Von, and Sullivan Potter, Nolan and Walt Fredrickson, Katie, Allison, Ryan, and Thomas Benko, and Grayson Vickery.
A graveside service will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Wednesday, September 16, 2020 in Wayne Memorial Park. The family will greet friends following the service at the cemetery. Attendees are asked to wear a face covering, practice social distancing, and bring a chair if needed.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given in his memory to O'Berry Neuro-Medical Treatment Center, Goldsboro, Wayne Opportunity Center, Goldsboro, or St. Paul United Methodist, Goldsboro.
