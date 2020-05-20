Weeden Murray
1932 - 2020
Weeden Walker Webster Murray

January 17, 1932 - May 17, 2020

Cary

Weeden Walker Webster Murray, 88, of Cary, N.C. passed away Monday at Transitions LifeCare in Raleigh.

Weeden was born on January 17,1932 in Washington, N.C. to the late Henry Paul Webster and Wilma Weeden Walker Webster. She was the wife of Maj. Peter J. Murray, USMC, Ret. of Cary, N.C.

Weeden graduated from Women's College in Greensboro, N.C. in 1951. She was employed by Production Credit Association of Washington, N.C. where she met her husband. For many years she worked at The Cary News and also H&R Block.

Weeden was a devoted member of White Plains United Methodist Church of Cary, the United Methodist Women and the Pathfinders Sunday School class.

She is survived by her husband of 66 years, her son Peter James Murray, Jr. of Cary, N.C., her daughter Susan Murray Mobley of Great Falls, Virginia, her grandson Kevin James Mobley of Missoula, Montana and her sister, Sue Webster Brown of Bath, N.C.

The graveside service and internment will begin at 11:30 a.m. on Friday, May 22, 2020 at Oakdale Cemetery in Washington, N.C.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to White Plains United Methodist Church of Cary, N.C.

Published in The News and Observer on May 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
22
Graveside service
11:30 AM
Oakdale Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Brown-Wynne Funeral Home
200 Southeast Maynard Road
Cary, NC 27511
9194678108
