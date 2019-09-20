|
Wendell Howard Smith
September 7, 1960 - September 14, 2019
Orland Park, Ill.
Wendell Howard Smith -- loving father, eternal friend and passionate coach -- died on Saturday, September 14, 2019, at Presence Saint Joseph's Medical Center in Joliet, Illinois at the age of 59.
Born on September 7, 1960, in Welch, West Virginia, to Delores Ann Williams and Sherman Jerome Smith, Wendell grew up with the innate purpose of serving, protecting and coaching others. He served our country as a member of the Presidential Honor Guard representing the U.S. Coast Guard, was a North Carolina State Trooper, an Operations Manager at Carolina Builders and the Dean of Students at Edward K. Duke Ellington Elementary School in Chicago. He volunteered his time as a youth football coach sharing his passion for being part of a team and for the sport itself.
His greatest joys in life were his children and family. Survived by his children, Keegan Scott Smith and Chloe Alexandra Smith, Wendell was a devoted and protective father. He was immensely proud of his children; they were his world. He loved his brothers, Brian Smith, Sherman Smith and Duane Smith, and sister in law, Cheryl Smith, fiercely. He kept close to his heart Ida, Candace, Bobby, Ashleigh, Lisa, Leon, his aunts, uncles and cousins among so many others. And, he so loved his partner, Dali Hoover, who always stood by his side.
Wendell was widely known for his storytelling. His children would tell you he repeated stories a lot, likely because there were lessons he wanted to be sure they learned. He loved meeting people and was sure to strike up a conversation wherever he went. And, he loved to tell jokes, often laughing at his joke even before getting to the punch line.
Wendell attended every football, lacrosse, or baseball game Keegan and Chloe played putting his whole heart into cheering for them and the team. He celebrated their every success, comforted them when things didn't go their way and encouraged them to start over again. And, he always made sure to say 'I Love You' or give a hug before saying goodbye.
Wendell's laughter and love will be sorely missed, but his legacy of coaching, guiding and protecting others will live on in Keegan, Chloe, family, friends, students and players whose lives he touched.
A celebration of Wendell's life will be held in North Carolina in December. In lieu of flowers, Keegan, Chloe and Dali ask that donations be made in his memory to The Peace Corner Community Center. The Peace Corner Youth Center provides a safe haven from gang violence and drug activity for children in the heart of Austin on the west side of Chicago. Donations can be made at thepeacecorner.org.
Published in The News & Observer on Sept. 20, 2019