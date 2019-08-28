|
|
Wendy C. Alling
October 1, 1963 - August 25, 2019
Raleigh
Wendy Catherine Alling, age 55, of Raleigh passed away peacefully on August 25, 2019 after a long battle following a bone marrow transplant. Wendy was born on October 1, 1963 in Durham. Wendy was a kind, loving, and caring mother, wife, sister, daughter, friend, and colleague.
Wendy is survived by her son Matthew Smith (Vanessa); step-daughters Karen Smith and Jessica Rasoulyan (Tareq); parents Guy and Barbara "Muffie" Alling; grandchildren Zaki and Qais Rasoulyan; sisters Marcie Alling (David) and Laurie Prince (Richard); niece Rigel Hall (Eric); and nephew Mike Kolczak (Amy). She was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas Smith.
A service celebrating and remembering Wendy will be held on Friday, August 30, 2019 at 2:00 pm at Montlawn Funeral Home, 2911 S. Wilmington St., Raleigh, followed by a visitation with the family. Condolences can be sent to the family by visiting www.montlawn.com.
In lieu of flowers and in honor of Wendy, memorial contributions may be made to Safe Haven for Cats (www.safehavenforcats.org) or to the American Red Cross (www.redcross.org).
Published in The News & Observer on Aug. 28, 2019