Home

POWERED BY

Services
Montlawn Memorial Park, Funerals and Cremations
2911 South Wilmington St
Raleigh, NC 27603
(919) 772-1073
Service
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
2:00 PM
Montlawn Memorial Park, Funerals and Cremations
2911 South Wilmington St
Raleigh, NC 27603
View Map
Visitation
Following Services
Montlawn Memorial Park, Funerals and Cremations
2911 South Wilmington St
Raleigh, NC 27603
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Wendy Alling
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Wendy Alling


1963 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Wendy Alling Obituary
Wendy C. Alling

October 1, 1963 - August 25, 2019

Raleigh

Wendy Catherine Alling, age 55, of Raleigh passed away peacefully on August 25, 2019 after a long battle following a bone marrow transplant. Wendy was born on October 1, 1963 in Durham. Wendy was a kind, loving, and caring mother, wife, sister, daughter, friend, and colleague.

Wendy is survived by her son Matthew Smith (Vanessa); step-daughters Karen Smith and Jessica Rasoulyan (Tareq); parents Guy and Barbara "Muffie" Alling; grandchildren Zaki and Qais Rasoulyan; sisters Marcie Alling (David) and Laurie Prince (Richard); niece Rigel Hall (Eric); and nephew Mike Kolczak (Amy). She was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas Smith.

A service celebrating and remembering Wendy will be held on Friday, August 30, 2019 at 2:00 pm at Montlawn Funeral Home, 2911 S. Wilmington St., Raleigh, followed by a visitation with the family. Condolences can be sent to the family by visiting www.montlawn.com.

In lieu of flowers and in honor of Wendy, memorial contributions may be made to Safe Haven for Cats (www.safehavenforcats.org) or to the American Red Cross (www.redcross.org).
Published in The News & Observer on Aug. 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Wendy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Montlawn Memorial Park, Funerals and Cremations
Download Now