Wes Jones
Raleigh
John Wesley "Wes" Jones, III, passed away on January 27, 2020 following an extended illness. Wes was born to Ruth "Bouchie" Scott Jones and John Wesley Jones, Jr., on April 2, 1951 in Japan, where his father was stationed while in the US Army.
He is survived by his wife of 18 years, Kathy, daughters Lesley and Lindsay, and granddaughters, Aubrey and Alyanna. Surviving siblings are Janet Andrews, Katherine Carpenter, Gordon Jones, and David Jones. Also surviving are four nephews, three nieces, and one great-niece.
Wes grew up in Statesville, NC, graduating from Statesville High School in 1969. While at SHS, he played football and discovered a passion for music. This passion extended from his high school years to present, first playing in rock-n-roll bands and later in church praise bands for 20 years. Completely self-taught, he mastered several instruments but his favorite was his Fender Strat guitar.
After graduating from N.C. State University with a B.A. degree in Economics, Wes made his home in Raleigh. While at State, he was a member of Pi Kappa Alpha social fraternity and became a diehard lifelong Wolfpack fan.
An expert in North Carolina history, Wes spent decades as a Civil War reenactor and living historian, and delighted in exploring his family's ancestry and genealogy.
Wes retired from a career of nearly thirty years with Motorola. He served in various positions of sales and technical support for two-way communications, traveling extensively throughout the U.S. In retirement, Wes volunteered at the City of Raleigh Police Department and worked in the Police Service Center.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Saturday, February 22, at 2:00 pm at Mitchell Funeral Home in Raleigh. Family will receive friends during the reception to follow.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to North Raleigh Ministries. A full tribute to Wes is available at www.MitchellatRMP.com
Published in The News & Observer on Feb. 2, 2020